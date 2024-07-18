Craig DeLuz: Denying the Decline: Media Still Refuses to Fully Report on Biden’s Fall from Grace

The mainstream media has been misleading and lying to the American people for years.

Those of us on the right have known this and have regularly sounded the alarm, but after President Biden’s abysmal debate performance, even those on the left have had to admit it.

In a commentary published at RedState, Project 21 Ambassador Craig DeLuz writes:

[A]fter Biden’s debate debacle, it’s clear that concerns about his mental acuity were well founded. And now, some in the White House press corps admit they should have pushed harder to tell the story.

Craig encourages Americans to learn from this moment of clarity and to demand more from the press moving forward:

The legacy media has failed in their duty to inform the American people and hold those in power accountable. If we want to maintain a functioning democracy, it is imperative that we demand transparency and objectivity from the media.

Read Craig’s entire commentary below.

From falling up the stairs of Air Force One to telling previously debunked tales to repeated verbal gaffes, President Joe Biden’s physical and cognitive decline has been on full display for the world to see. Unfortunately, much of the world was blind to the President’s deteriorating condition, as most of the legacy media refused to report on what was right in front of their faces.

The Biden campaign and Democratic leadership have been playing a dangerous game of hiding the extent of Joe Biden’s decline from the American people. It’s a game that the mainstream media has been complicit in, and one that could have disastrous consequences for our country if not addressed transparently.

President Biden’s White House has consistently shut down any reports or questions about his age and potential limitations on his ability to carry out the duties of his office. And most in the media didn’t bother to follow up. But after Biden’s debate debacle, it’s clear that concerns about his mental acuity were well founded. And now, some in the White House press corps admit they should have pushed harder to tell the story.

This is not a new issue – conservative media outlets have been reporting on Biden’s age and declining mental state for months, if not years. Yet the White House, its allies in the Democratic Party, and legacy media have tried to discredit these reports, claiming they are politically motivated and lacking in evidence. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Republicans of creating “Cheap Fake” videos to make the President look more impaired than he actually is. But Biden’s recent debate performance made it clear that the truth could no longer be denied. Joe Biden is no longer fit to be President of the United States.