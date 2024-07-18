18 Jul 2024 Craig DeLuz: Denying the Decline: Media Still Refuses to Fully Report on Biden’s Fall from Grace
The mainstream media has been misleading and lying to the American people for years.
Those of us on the right have known this and have regularly sounded the alarm, but after President Biden’s abysmal debate performance, even those on the left have had to admit it.
In a commentary published at RedState, Project 21 Ambassador Craig DeLuz writes:
[A]fter Biden’s debate debacle, it’s clear that concerns about his mental acuity were well founded. And now, some in the White House press corps admit they should have pushed harder to tell the story.
Craig encourages Americans to learn from this moment of clarity and to demand more from the press moving forward:
The legacy media has failed in their duty to inform the American people and hold those in power accountable. If we want to maintain a functioning democracy, it is imperative that we demand transparency and objectivity from the media.
From falling up the stairs of Air Force One to telling previously debunked tales to repeated verbal gaffes, President Joe Biden’s physical and cognitive decline has been on full display for the world to see. Unfortunately, much of the world was blind to the President’s deteriorating condition, as most of the legacy media refused to report on what was right in front of their faces.
The Biden campaign and Democratic leadership have been playing a dangerous game of hiding the extent of Joe Biden’s decline from the American people. It’s a game that the mainstream media has been complicit in, and one that could have disastrous consequences for our country if not addressed transparently.
President Biden’s White House has consistently shut down any reports or questions about his age and potential limitations on his ability to carry out the duties of his office. And most in the media didn’t bother to follow up. But after Biden’s debate debacle, it’s clear that concerns about his mental acuity were well founded. And now, some in the White House press corps admit they should have pushed harder to tell the story.
This is not a new issue – conservative media outlets have been reporting on Biden’s age and declining mental state for months, if not years. Yet the White House, its allies in the Democratic Party, and legacy media have tried to discredit these reports, claiming they are politically motivated and lacking in evidence. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Republicans of creating “Cheap Fake” videos to make the President look more impaired than he actually is. But Biden’s recent debate performance made it clear that the truth could no longer be denied. Joe Biden is no longer fit to be President of the United States.
But why did it take a debate debacle for so many in the media to start acknowledging the issue? Conservative media has been reporting on it since the 2020 campaign. Those covering the White House have been berated and attacked for reporting on Biden’s age. Other reporters have admitted that the fear of facing blowback from Democrats and the White House has hindered their coverage.
It’s clear that the White House has been controlling the narrative and keeping a tight grip on Biden’s interactions with the press. He rarely gives extended interviews, unscripted appearances or unplanned press conferences, further shielding his cognitive dysfunction from public scrutiny and the White House has gone so far as to seed interviews with pre-selected questions. And let’s not forget the fact that many major media outlets have been hesitant to cover this issue for fear of being labeled as biased or contributing to right-wing talking points.
And let’s address the elephant in the room – the media’s fear of reporting on Biden’s age because of the alternative – Donald Trump. Yes, Trump was also at an advanced age when he was president, but that doesn’t mean we should shy away from reporting on Biden’s decline. Both issues can and should be covered and the media should not be afraid to do so out of fear of appearing biased.
The media’s acquiescence to the demands of the White House and Democratic leadership is a disservice to the American public and a threat to national security and our very democracy. It’s their job to hold those in power accountable, regardless of their political affiliation. And it’s clear that their failure to do so in this situation has only served to protect Biden’s image, rather than inform the public.
Sadly, this is not the only mis(dis)information to which we have subjected at their hands.
This is the same legacy media that covered up Hunter Biden’s laptop. They silenced those with what we now know to be legitimate concerns over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. They gave each other awards for promoting the now-debunked Russian Collusion Hoax. And even now, they are trying to convince Americans to deny their lying eyes when it comes to the inflation-ridden economy, crime in our streets, and the invasion at the southern border.
The legacy media has failed in their duty to inform the American people and hold those in power accountable. If we want to maintain a functioning democracy, it is imperative that we demand transparency and objectivity from the media in reporting on the physical and cognitive health of our leaders. It’s time for the media to do their job and for the American people to demand nothing less. In the words of Thomas Sowell, “It takes considerable knowledge just to realize the extent of your own ignorance.” And it’s time for the media to overcome their ignorance and fulfill their duty to the American people.
Project 21 Ambassador Craig J. DeLuz has almost 30 years in public policy and advocacy. He currently hosts a daily news and commentary show called The RUNDOWN. You can follow him on X at @CraigDeLuz. This first appeared at RedState.