29 Jul 2024 Horace Cooper: Kamala’s Radical Views Unpopular Both Then and Now
Is Kamala Harris the most radical person to ever run for the United States presidency?
When Sean Hannity asked Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper that question on the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Horace responded:
She absolutely is. She has demonstrated how unpopular her views are.
She ran for president. Even when we were talking about a large number of left-wingers running, she was… the first to end up dropping off. She didn’t make it to the first primary.
Her views are far out of the mainstream.
And when she was named the running mate, we saw something very interesting: a negative bounce by the Biden/Harris ticket when she was first named, largely because a number of black Americans were watching her when she was in California and they didn’t approve.
Nothing has changed.