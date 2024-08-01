Horace Cooper: Luxury Beliefs About Race Aren’t Relevant to Black America

Will the majority of black Americans be choosing their president based on identity politics or kitchen-table issues?

On the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told host Sean Hannity, “Luxury beliefs about race and about who’s a first-this or first-that aren’t relevant to black America.”

Horace began his segment by praising the way former President Trump conducted himself when speaking at the annual conference of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ):

Donald Trump broke the Internet. He appeared at this event. He stood up. It was reportedly going to be hostile. I saw reports that there were going to be demonstrators and all manner, including one of the co-chairmen stepping down. In many instances it could’ve been seen like an encounter with Vladimir Putin, or the premier of North Korea or some other challenger that a president might face. Former President Donald Trump stood up like a boss and went in with his message.

Horace then segued into his observation about what issues concern black Americans the most: