Can America Afford Chicago’s Failed Policies?

With the city of Chicago in the spotlight this week, we see a city directly affected by decades of poor policy choices. What are Chicagoans, and black Americans living in other cities dominated by leftist policies, saying about the plight of America’s cities? Are the left’s progressive, soft on crime, anti-police policies good for Chicago and America?

Ambassadors of Project 21 black leadership network chime in:

“Cities like Chicago, mired in progressive policies, will never enjoy the same opportunities that cities governed by more conservative policies experience. We must agree that because of an increase in crime, and an overflow of Illegal immigrants being forced into our cities, that the black residents of those cities will never fully realize the American Dream. The residents of these leftist cities must make better decisions, or they will continue to suffer.”

George Williams, Project 21 Ambassador

“Chicago, with its failed policies that do not benefit its black American populace, is following the same path of St Louis, Missouri which, according to the last census, saw an exodus of black citizens. Policies that are soft on crime, failed schools and lower property values do not only affect whites. These damaging policies caused St Louis’ black population to fall under 45% and Chicago is duplicating a similar downfall.”

Martin Baker, Project 21 Ambassador

“Our nation’s leading progressives will convene in a city that is latent with a high crime rate and a host of other problems that plague the black community in Chicago. No worries, however, for those attending the gathering and its various events — the breakdown in police policies and funding cuts won’t affect the elite — they’ll be safe inside an iron dome type fortress. Meanwhile, the city will continue to suffer its usual high crime wave, gun crimes and other social ills. Hopefully those progressive leaders will address the maladies they wrought.”

Emery McClendon, Project 21 Ambassador

“The invasion of illegal aliens funded by taxpayer money, coupled with the lack of economic opportunities, has destroyed the quality of life of Chicago’s black communities. After decades of weak and corrupt leadership, as Malcolm X and Reverend Jeremiah Wright warned, Chicago’s chickens have come home to roost!”

David Lowery, Project 21 Ambassador

“For the first time in nearly a decade, black Americans have come to realize that much of the plight in their communities was caused by the left. The left worsened the very problems they claimed to be solving. Black Americans are experiencing an unprecedented economic decline both in their communities and in their personal finances that was one hundred percent preventable. Economic progress is directly linked to safe communities. Businesses are required to provide safe places for the community to work and shop. When you create unsafe environments, businesses leave and poverty increases – creating the economic blight we see in Chicago today.”

Donna Jackson, Project 21 Director of Member Relations

“Even when you see it with your own eyes, it’s hard to believe how terrible the plight of Chicago’s urban class really is. When elected leaders put open border and woke crime policies ahead of the interests of the citizens you get the madness that is Chicago. They can play clean up all they want but if leaders don’t change course, the plight of Chicago residents awaits the whole country.”

Horace Cooper, Project 21 Chairman