Richard Holt: Are EU Leaders Terrified of Being Held Accountable for NATO?

“By covering a significant portion of Europe’s defense costs, the United States inadvertently subsidizes European welfare states,” notes Project 21 Ambassador Richard Holt in a commentary published by RealClearPolitics.

Rich continues:

Historically, NATO has been a cornerstone of transatlantic security, but the financial burden has been disproportionately shouldered by the United States….This discrepancy… has enabled European countries to allocate more resources to social services, such as free healthcare and education​. …[I]t’s imperative that European nations step up and contribute more equitably to their defense. This shift would not only alleviate the financial burden on the U.S. but also empower Europe to stand independently, fostering a partnership based on mutual respect rather than dependency.

Read Rich’s entire commentary below.

Since the 2024 election cycle has begun, the left-wing media keeps reminding us that European leaders are terrified about the prospect of a change in administration because of the earth-shattering expectation that they may be pressured to pay their fair share for the NATO alliance. How unfair!

Historically, NATO has been a cornerstone of transatlantic security, but the financial burden has been disproportionately shouldered by the United States. In 2020, the U.S. defense budget was a staggering $778 billion, compared to the combined $323 billion spent by all European NATO members (despite a population of 120 million more than the U.S.). This discrepancy underscores America’s dominant role in NATO, a fact that has enabled European countries to allocate more resources to social services, such as free healthcare and education​.

Imagine walking through the immaculate streets of Berlin or Warsaw, marveling at their efficient public transportation systems and well-maintained infrastructure. One might ask, as I did, “How do they afford all this?” The answer, in part, lies in the U.S. defense expenditure. By covering a significant portion of Europe’s defense costs, the United States inadvertently subsidizes European welfare states.

Consider the financial aid the U.S. provides globally. Between 2014 and 2023, the U.S. sent $68 billion to Ukraine, a sum that could have been used to address domestic issues like fixing crumbling infrastructure in minority communities, veteran homelessness, and substance abuse problems exacerbated by open borders. The U.S. spent over $2 trillion on the war in Afghanistan alone – we got little for our precious blood and treasure.