03 Sep 2024 Horace Cooper: California’s Housing Loans for Illegal Immigrants Are “Nothing Short of Crazy”
Illegal immigrants in California may soon be eligible for up to $150,000 in financial assistance to purchase a home.
On the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper said this bill, which was passed by the California state legislature last week, is indicative of the “radical” and “crazy” policies pushed by the state’s progressive leadership.
He told guest host Jason Chaffetz and fellow panelist Kira Davis:
When people talk about San Francisco’s radical values, this is exactly an example of that.
There was a Jack Nicholson movie called “As Good As It Gets.” In one of my favorite lines, he slams the door in her face after saying, “Go sell crazy somewhere else. We’re all stocked up.”
The idea that taxpayers would subsidize people who are not supposed to be in this country is nothing short of crazy.