Horace Cooper: California’s Housing Loans for Illegal Immigrants Are “Nothing Short of Crazy”

Illegal immigrants in California may soon be eligible for up to $150,000 in financial assistance to purchase a home.

On the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper said this bill, which was passed by the California state legislature last week, is indicative of the “radical” and “crazy” policies pushed by the state’s progressive leadership.

He told guest host Jason Chaffetz and fellow panelist Kira Davis: