Scott Shepard: Execs Reversed Course on DEI After “Dumb” Business Judgments

At Bloomberg, Simone Foxman discusses the recent trend of companies backing away from their once-trumpeted Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) policies due to pressure from conservative activists.

In the article, National Center General Counsel Scott Shepard notes that many corporate executives had implemented their foolish woke policies under pressure from larger investment firms. He adds:

Those execs had to know that embracing equity-based discrimination, expensive and unreliable energy and radical left-wing extremism in violation of fiduciary duty was about as dumb a set of business judgments as could be possible.

Read the entire article here.