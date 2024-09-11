Horace Cooper: Media Failed It Its Duty During Presidential Debate

On the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper reminded viewers that the media has a duty to hold elected leaders accountable, noting that the ABC News moderators failed in that regard during last night’s presidential debate.

During a discussion with host Sean Hannity, Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt and Outkick host Tomi Lahren, Horace said:

On December 15, 1791, our Founders got the First Amendment ratified. It is the only part of the Constitution that protects a commercial enterprise, that is the Fifth Estate. And they did that for a really really important reason. When Benjamin Franklin said we had “a republic, if [we] can keep it,” it was assumed that the media would understand the important role that they have in keeping the American people informed. They’re not supposed to be cheerleaders and partisans for one side or the other. They’re supposed to give real straightforward information, ask questions that will elicit the kind of decision making that voters need.

