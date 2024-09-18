Black Activist to Testify Before House Committee About Damage Biden’s Energy Policies Have Caused Black Families

Washington, D.C. – On Thursday, September 19, Donna Jackson, Director of Membership Development for Project 21 — the black leadership network of the National Center for Public Policy Research — will testify before the U.S. House Committee on the Budget in a public hearing titled “The Cost of the Biden Energy Crisis.”

Black communities suffer disproportionately from the Biden administration’s Green New Deal policies and its attacks on affordable, clean and reliable fossil fuels. These policies have exacerbated, if not created, the inflationary pressures increasingly felt by all Americans — especially black Americans at the lower end of the economic ladder.

“Green New Deal-style policies like those in the Inflation Reduction Act cost Americans twice,” states Jackson in her prepared remarks. “First, we pay billions and quite possibly trillions in tax dollars to subsidize these alternative energy sources and technologies. And since green energy usually costs more, we end up with higher utility bills as well as rising prices for everything from housing to cars to food. At the same time, this agenda prevents us from getting the full benefit from the abundance of more reliable fossil fuels like affordable coal, oil and natural gas that this nation is blessed with. Overall, these green policies are a bad deal for the American people, and it is low-income households that suffer most when energy affordability is no longer the priority.”

Jackson points out that housing affordability, vehicle ownership and good paying jobs are all critical components to achieving the American Dream, but the pathway is hindered by these progressive, green policies that, among other things, mandate new building codes and moves to electric vehicles (EVs).

“The solution to energy poverty, and the key to restoring the American Dream for households struggling to achieve it, is not subsidies and mandates for solar panels and EVs and wind turbines — it is the abundant, reliable and affordable supplies of coal, oil and natural gas right beneath our feet — and the nearly two million well-paying jobs the industry provides. And, unlike green energy, which can only succeed when the government spends taxpayer dollars tilting the playing field in its favor, the only thing the federal government needs to do to ensure real energy abundance and affordability is to stay out of the way,” concludes Jackson.

Donna Jackson’s statement on behalf of Project 21 can be viewed here.

The event will be livestreamed here starting at 10:00 am ET.

About



Project 21, a leading voice of black conservatives for over 25 years, is sponsored by the National Center for Public Policy Research. Its members have been quoted, interviewed or published over 50,000 times since the program was created in 1992. Contributions to the National Center are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated and may be earmarked exclusively for the use of Project 21.

Founded in 1982, the National Center for Public Policy Research is a non-partisan, free-market, independent conservative think-tank. Ninety-four percent of its support comes from some 60,000 individuals, less than four percent from foundations and less than two percent from corporations. Sign up for email updates here. Follow Project 21 on Twitter at @Project21News for general announcements. To be alerted to upcoming media appearances by Project 21 members, follow our media appearances Twitter account at @NCPPRMedia.