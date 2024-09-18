Horace Cooper Slams Leftist “Victim Blaming” After Second Assassination Attempt

In the wake of the latest attempted assassination of Donald Trump, leftists in politics and the media need to make sure their condemnation of political violence is heard louder than their condemnation of the former president.

After playing clips from Senator Chris Coons and MSNBC host Joy Reid trying to repaint Trump’s would-be assassins as actual Trump supporters, Fox Business host Elizabeth MacDonald asked Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper about this twisted leftist blame game.

Horace told Liz on “The Evening Edit”: