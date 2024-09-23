Scott Shepard: Coca-Cola Has Done Opponents of DEI and ESG a Huge Favor

“The Coca-Cola corporation has adopted a plan to revert back to racial discrimination against non-whites after discriminating in favor of non-whites for at least the last half decade,” National Center General Counsel Scott Shepard reveals in a commentary published at RealClearMarkets.

Of course, Scott and the rest of our Free Enterprise Project team have tried to warn Coca-Cola for years “that the New Racism was no different – constitutionally, legally or morally – than the Old Racism, and that the company would suffer from their embrace of it.”

Interestingly, by now establishing discriminatory quotas to reduce non-white employment figures by over 30%, “the Coca-Cola Company in the end has done opponents of DEI, ESG and the rest a terrific favor. It has demonstrated for us what we’ve been telling it for years: there is no ‘positive’ discrimination, no ‘affirmative’ bigotry.”

Read Scott’s entire commentary below.

I’d like to buy the world a home and furnish it with love

grow apple trees and honeybees and snow-white turtle doves

I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony

I’d like to buy the world a coke and keep it company

Those were the lyrics to what was up ‘til then—and still may be— the world’s most famous (and frustratingly catchy) commercial. (See for yourself.) First aired in 1971— dripping with the saccharine faux-sincerity of a giant company playing at hippy, while full of truly sincere, genuine hippies slathered in grammar-school solutions to vast problems and perhaps a bit of knock-off, roadside patchouli —the commercial nevertheless tried to express nice thoughts nicely, and thus reasonably represented a then-great American company known throughout the world for the right reasons.

Coke, along with blue jeans and rock music, baseball and Hollywood, liberty and vast piles of wealth: that’s what the United States meant to most of the world. And it is what the U.S. meant in particular for that third of the globe “from Stettin to Trieste,” and eastward, trapped behind the “iron curtain” that “ha[d] descended across the continent” of Europe, and thence to Asia and beyond, to crush the hopes, rights and most basic human dignity of a billion and more suffering souls beneath the ever-poised jack boot of all-encompassing government power.

Closer to home, the Coca-Cola corporation was one of the engines that ginned up the motive power of growing Atlanta, “the city too busy to hate,” and that propelled the evils of racism beyond its perimeter long before the rise of its perimeter highway belt or even a single 20-story building. It rightly meant “liberty, wealth and joy” to the world because it was archetypically American: minding its business, making a living, getting ahead—and thereby making everyone else’s lives just a little bit better.

Half a century is a long, long time.

For Coca-Cola, the last half century has marked a fearsome and excruciating decline right back down into the depths of bigotry and racial obsession from which it helped lift its corner of the country before the onset of its malevolent senescence.

It’s hardly news that Coke was an early and aggressive adopter of the New Racism, &c., of the New ‘20s. It infamously demanded that its outside legal counsel institute race and other forbidden discrimination on behalf of the “diverse” in servicing the Coke contract. It subjected employees to racist training (e.g. “Try to be less white.”). It leapt to be “crystal clear” that Georgia’s voting-integrity law enacted “voter suppression” by asking voters to demonstrate their identity and for closing some of the widest avenues of voter fraud—fraud that it was treason even to think about in federal elections “won” by leftists, but absolutely the deciding factor in state elections won by people who dared not to be Stacy Abrams.

Despite this, though, it was still flabbergasting to learn on Wednesday that Coke’s commitment to racism is so deep and all-consuming that it was willing even to revive and recrudesce upon that older iteration of the evil, the one that Atlanta knew well back in the Old ‘20s. Consumers’ Research discovered, as CR’s Will Hild revealed on X Wednesday, that the Coca-Cola corporation has adopted a plan to revert back to racial discrimination against non-whites after discriminating in favor of non-whites for at least the last half decade.

That bears repeating.

The Coca-Cola corporation has adopted a plan to switch back to racial discrimination against non-whites.

Unbelievable. And absolutely predictable from this benighted corporation demonstrably run these days on principles grounded in equal parts on extremist ideology and unqualified imbecility.