Are We Witnessing the Death of Identity Politics?

Former President Barack Obama recently shamed black men, suggesting that they would be misogynistic if they did not vote for a black woman candidate. Yet polls indicate that black Americans, and especially black men, are turning away from progressive policies and toward conservatism in record numbers. Hispanic Americans are doing the same.

Is this the death of identity politics? Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network have thoughts.

P Rae Easley, Project 21 ambassador and Chicago radio talk show host:

Race is dead in the United States of America. Using race has lumped the American Negro into a class with the immigrants, and we’re not doing that anymore. No longer will they be able to utilize our social and political capital to advance political goals that have absolutely nothing to do with us. We are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all in the country of our ancestors.

Andre Barnes, Project 21 ambassador and HBCU engagement director for NumbersUSA:

I think the nail in the coffin for identity politics occurred in chocolate cities like Chicago. In these cities, they had black faces in high places but no results. Then Obama happened, and for a moment they forgot about these feckless politicians. Black people again began to hold onto the hope that a politician who looked like them would work for them. After failure after failure, and years of being ignored, we are looking elsewhere. Now the left is promising black men the moon to get their support, but it is too little… too late.

Pastor David L. Lowery, Jr., Project 21 ambassador and a Chicago pastor:

For over 60 years, the black community has voted for the policies of the left — and yet the black community continues to die and suffer because those who they voted for did not fulfill any promises, nor did they try to. The black community has awakened; no longer will we let emotions play a role in how we think and vote. Here in Chicago, black men found it offensive that former President Barack Obama would threaten and scold us because of our low energy in support of policies that have done nothing for the black community. Obama had eight years in office, yet did nothing to uplift or change the quality of life in the black community. He focused on LGBTQ groups; he forced their agenda into our schools and onto our children. He spent his presidency advancing progressive, woke policies. Obama was for everybody else, not the black community, so black people no longer respect him. But he still had the audacity to speak to us in such a condescending manner. Well, Barack, we’ve revoked your BLACK PASS to speak to the black community, and especially to black men. Identity politics is over!

Terris Todd, Project 21 ambassador:

We are witnessing the death of identity politics, and the rise of recognizing the importance of black men taking their rightful place in American society. Black men are fully aware that their many struggles are related to bad policy driven by bad leadership in their communities. It’s very rewarding when we also see black women coming to their defense as well. Their message to the elites during this election cycle is: “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

Stone Washington, Project 21 ambassador and a Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) research fellow:

It is rejuvenating to see a seismic shift in young black men abandoning identity politics. Black male voters are detaching themselves from progressive policies in record numbers. Polling in September suggests that more than 25% of black men under age 50 support and would vote for conservative policies. We should welcome voters of all demographics to engage in critical thinking on the policy proposals being offered by both parties. Monolithic groupthink, based purely on identity politics and toxic DEI initiatives, is never a constructive approach. Young black men are realizing this, and are liberating themselves from groupthink when it comes to the political decisions that impact their wellbeing.

Bukky Ogunyode, Project 21 ambassador:

Identity politics has a long history in the politics of the United States and will remain a strong factor. Recently, however, there appears to be a shift from identity politics within the black community, the reason being that the policies, regulations and laws of the land appear disproportionate.

Craig J. DeLuz, Project 21 ambassador:

In a landscape where conventional wisdom often dictates allegiance to the status quo, it’s refreshing to see that so many young black men are breaking free from the chains of identity politics to embrace conservative policies. This is not just a statistical anomaly; it’s a powerful testament to the enduring human spirit that seeks opportunity, responsibility, and the fruits of hard work over mere rhetoric.

Melanie Collette, Project 21 ambassador: