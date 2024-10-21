Throughout America we are seeing black Americans reject the radical policies of the Biden Administration, which have hurt black communities disproportionately.

On the Fox News program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelists Kellyanne Conway and Stephen Miller:

The latest hoax is apparently we’re going to give $1,000,000,000,000+ in payments, calling it reparations. There is no scenario where some kind of grant of hundreds of thousands of dollars, or a million dollars, per person is ever actually going to happen.

Black Americans have realized this, and that is the reason why so many black Americans are asking for basic answers: What are you gonna do about inflation? What are you gonna do about the crime problem? And what are you gonna do about our country being overwhelmed by immigrants that are not supposed to be in this country, taking school resources and other social services that actual American taxpayers have provided for?

Disproportionately these radical policies harm black Americans.

Now I grew up in Texas where we have had the death penalty, where we hold people accountable. My brother was a corrections officer on death row. We know firsthand that there must absolutely be accountability. What we’re recently learning here looks like Willie Horton 2024 when you see a candidate advocating benefits like a sex change operation for a brutal killer. They ought to be already buried under the jail, but apparently the progressive answer is just the opposite.

Black Americans in particular, as well as most of America, find these radical policies not to their liking, not something that they can embrace.

And one last point… People often think black Americans must be liberal because so many are registered as Democrats. Black Americans are moderates and centrists by and large, and they picked Joe Biden because there were so many crazies that were running. And there has been a huge level of disappointment that he ended up embracing all of the radical policies that black America rejects….

What we’re seeing is a clear and total rejection of these radical, so-called progressive values, and you can see it. I believe black Americans are the canary in the coal mine. We are going to see the single-largest-in-my-lifetime rejection by black Americans of a party that they’ve been affiliated with for my entire life, and it’s precisely because these policies are so far out of the mainstream.