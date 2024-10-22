On the Fox News program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper noted that the Biden Administration’s lack of leadership in the Middle East has had positive unintended consequences for the people of Israel.

Horace told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist Katie Pavlich:

After the disastrous debate that Joe Biden had with Donald Trump, suddenly it became clear to the leaders of Israel, including Netanyahu, that there will be no real leadership in Washington D.C., and that continues today.

The good news is that Israel has been able to effectuate real target-taking as a consequence of not being micromanaged and held back by either the political process in Washington D.C. or our leadership and this administration, Mr. Joe Biden. More people who are civilians have lived because we see Israel targeting the real thugs, the real criminals, the real masterminds, instead of going on the ground.

What we need is a leader who stands up and says: This is what we believe. This is what I’ll advocate. We haven’t been seeing any of that.