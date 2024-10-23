On the Fox News Channel program “The Ingraham Angle,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told host Laura Ingraham:

We at Project 21 saw the NBC poll that said that in 2024, 33% of black men are moving to either center or right positions, and we at Project 21 have been trying to make that occur….

Woke terms alienate black men, and one of the biggest groups within black men that they alienate are blue-collar workers. Blue-collar black men are extremely likely to have the same ideas about the world as white blue-collar workers…

Black men do not believe that all of these woke, progressive ideas are practical for them and their lives. Sex change operations for prisoners?

They’re crazy, these ideas of how [leftists would] like to solve the problems that Americans face. And black Americans are rebelling against it.