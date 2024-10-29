Horace Cooper: Black Americans Are Sick of Being Infantilized by Leftists

“Black Americans, like other Americans, are fed up with” being told by leftists to “stay on the plantation and do as you’re told,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told Laura Ingraham last night on the Fox News Channel program “The Ingraham Angle.”

Horace added:

[Kamala’s] biggest problem, as I see it, is that she doesn’t think that black men are people too.

They on the left have claimed that if you don’t stand up for minorities, and particularly don’t stand up for blacks, you’re the biggest racist out there.

And yet they continue to infantilize black men and believe that they have the ability to dictate what the priorities ought to be for black Americans or white Americans, but especially for black men — and it’s just not working.