Is America ready for nationwide electric vehicle mandates?

In a piece by Kevin Mooney at The American Spectator, National Center Senior Fellow Bonner Cohen, Ph.D., argues that the Biden administration’s “de facto EV mandates” are out of touch with both reality and the will of the American people:

Complementing the compelling constitutional arguments against EPA’s de facto EV mandates are the clearly stated choices of the American driving public. According to auto industry tracker Edmunds, EVs accounted for 6.8 percent of all new car sales in the last quarter. That means that just over 93% of buyers chose a gasoline-powered vehicle. These people shunned federal EV tax credit of up to $7,500 to buy a car that suited their needs.

The nation is woefully unprepared for the government-driven transition to EVs, having neither electricity nor the recharging infrastructure to accommodate the millions of EVs elites in California and Washington, D.C. are force-feeding the rest of the country.