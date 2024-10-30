Craig DeLuz: Capitalizing on Tragedy: The Progressive Abortion Narrative Poses Risks to Women

“Contrary to media narratives, Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller did not die because of the much-maligned state pro-life laws. They died after taking abortion pills marketed as safe and effective,” notes Project 21 Ambassador Craig DeLuz in a RedState commentary, adding:

Progressives hope to leverage these tragedies for electoral success, but they have unintentionally highlighted the serious risks associated with these drugs, as well as a troubling pattern of denial and exploitation.

Read Craig’s entire commentary below.

As Election Day approaches, progressives are struggling to find positions on issues that resonate with voters. On most topics important to the electorate—such as the border crisis and immigration, the economy and inflation, and crime and public safety—conservatives hold a significant lead. However, one issue where the left has an advantage is abortion, prompting them to heavily lean on this topic to drive their voters to the polls. This focus has led to a narrative surrounding abortion that is both shocking and deeply troubling.

Recent progressive messaging has centered around the deaths of two black women in Georgia, Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller, following their use of FDA-approved abortion medications. Progressives hope to leverage these tragedies for electoral success, but they have unintentionally highlighted the serious risks associated with these drugs, as well as a troubling pattern of denial and exploitation by the party and the media.

Contrary to media narratives, these women did not die because of the much-maligned state pro-life laws. They died after taking abortion pills marketed as safe and effective—pills that do not require a doctor’s visit or even a follow-up examination to ensure the patient’s health after use. Instead, they experienced painful complications that the abortion industry and its supporters seem all too willing to ignore.

Why did they suffer? Because of misleading information from the media regarding the safety of these drugs , combined with fearmongering about abortion restrictions in Georgia .

Regarding Amber Thurman’s tragic death from sepsis, it highlights the absence of proper medical oversight that should accompany such procedures. As ProPublica reported , “She showed up at Piedmont Henry Hospital in need of a routine procedure to clear the tissue from her uterus, called a dilation and curettage, or D&C. But just that summer, her state had made performing the procedure a felony, with few exceptions. Any doctor who violated the new Georgia law could be prosecuted and face up to a decade in prison.” However, Georgia law does allow for the removal of a deceased unborn child , which is precisely what a D&C would accomplish.

Candi Miller’s story is equally distressing. She endured days of suffering, just out of reach of the medical assistance she needed—a situation made worse by the false narratives surrounding legal repercussions for seeking care. ProPublica reported , “Miller ordered abortion pills online, but she did not expel all the fetal tissue and would need a dilation and curettage procedure to clear it and avoid sepsis, a grave and painful infection. In many states, this care, known as a D&C, is routine for both abortions and miscarriages. In Georgia, however, performing it had recently become a felony, with few exceptions.” Despite being classified as high-risk (she was 41 and had a history of lupus), Miller was allowed to order the abortion drug online and use it without any medical supervision.

In both cases, these women were let down by the abortion industry, politicians, and the media as they navigated the fallout of their choices alone, with the promise of safe, medically supervised care turning out to be misleading at best.

While the abortion industry touts these pills as the future of reproductive health, the reality reveals a much darker side. These tragic losses raise serious questions about the accountability of those promoting the supposed safety of self-managed abortions. The FDA’s relaxed regulations have created an environment in which women are left vulnerable and uninformed about potential dangers, ultimately leading to fatal outcomes. Yet, the political machinery benefiting from these narratives seems overly eager to downplay these risks while blaming pro-life legislation that aims to protect women and unborn children.

Moreover, the complicity of the media in this discourse cannot be overstated. The narratives surrounding these tragic deaths appear almost exclusively shaped to serve a political agenda rather than seek the truth. A brief search will reveal extensive coverage placing the blame on state pro-life laws while neglecting the role of a profit-driven abortion industry. Instead of examining the inherent dangers of abortion pills and advocating for better conditions to safeguard women’s health, the media often spins a narrative that exploits their anguish for political gain.

As Marjorie Dannenfelser from SBA Pro-Life America has stated, the common factors in these casualties—dangerous abortion drugs and a lack of medical care—should spark a serious investigation into the practices of the abortion industry. Families suffering such profound loss deserve an honest reckoning, not just a political narrative. The media’s sensationalism obscures the real dangers at hand, which extend beyond state legislation, touching on systemic issues surrounding the use of abortion drugs.

In the end, the deaths of Amber Thurman and Candi Miller should not be used as convenient fodder for political points, but rather as a call for scrutiny and accountability. The abortion pill, endorsed by the FDA, has been heralded as a cornerstone of reproductive freedom. However, the reality is that it is fraught with dangers that many are unwilling to acknowledge. The stories of these women warrant reflection, not exploitation. Rather than using their tragedies for political warfare, it is time to focus on the actual failures of a system that claims to champion women’s health while leaving them vulnerable and isolated during their most desperate moments.