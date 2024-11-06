Black Conservatives Respond to Trump Victory

Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are expressing hope and relief after President Trump was declared the likely victor in the 2024 presidential election.

Donna Jackson:

Trump’s victory represents the end of DEI and identity politics. The American people want a government that represents their interests, not a progressive agenda that micromanages their lives. Last night we witnessed biological men labeled toxic oppressors, white people labeled racists and black men labeled uneducated misogynists fight back and win. Last night we saw the American people reclaim their American heritage and the American dream of meritocracy. When we fight, we win. God bless America.

Michael Austin:

America has been unburdened by what has been. Donald Trump’s policies have led to a true united coalition — a coalition not united by identity, but by a desire to live a safer and more affordable life. And with almost 1 in 5 black men supporting Donald Trump’s policies, we will have much to support and fight.

Terris Todd:

The greatest and first priority of any government is to protect its citizens from any foreign or domestic threats to harm them. I am encouraged and excited that the outcome of the election was a strong message to our government, that the people of our nation will no longer tolerate a leadership that has proven to care more about the safety and well-being of others at our expense. America First is a standard, and should remain our way of life for generations to come.

DawnMarie A. Boursiquot:

We must seize the moment to bring our country together, and to return to the values, strength, framework and rule of law written in our Constitution. No more will we allow the elites to spew hate-filled words to divide us. We will stand together as Americans doing our part to maintain free speech and free enterprise, and to reestablish the American Dream.

Emery McClendon:

The widespread support for Donald Trump illustrates the desire for future prosperity and the return of the American Dream. All Americans should be grateful that we still have faith in, and that we still believe in, our founding principles and documents. As citizens, we want to see America continue to prosper. I would love to see policies enacted over the next four years that secure our borders, strengthen our economy and national security, and provide for the continued promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Craig DeLuz:

In an era when many seek security in promises rather than principles, those who focused on individual responsibility and economic freedom resonated deeply with voters. Donald Trump’s unapologetic approach and ability to tap into the frustrations of everyday Americans turned discontent into a decisive mandate for change. Republicans thrived at the ballot box, largely because they tapped into the deep-seated concerns of everyday Americans. Voters facing economic uncertainty, rising crime rates, and a chaotic border found solace in Trump’s message of strength and order — a stark contrast to the perceived failures of the other party. When people feel unsafe and economically vulnerable, they are drawn to leaders who promise clear solutions and accountability.

Brenda J. Thiam, Ph.D.:

This election is a pivotal moment that will go down in history. The new Trump administration must immediately focus on closing the border and taking the necessary measures to improve our economy. Americans are suffering greatly under the Biden-Harris administration policies, and we must get back to the business of putting America first and helping families.

Curtis Hill, Jr.:

Biden and Harris were so fixated on destroying Donald Trump’s legacy that they immediately screwed up the border, energy, inflation, crime and foreign policy. The federal government needs an enema and a disrupter to ELIMINATE the bureaucracy — that disrupter is Donald Trump and his commonsense policies.

Charles Butler:

The outcome of the 2024 presidential election has returned Donald J. Trump to the White House. We have endured months of campaigning and hours of opinions and analysis by candidates, pundits, and surrogates. One issue that remained constant across the polling is that 70%, or 7 out of 10 American voters, perceive the country to be going in the wrong direction. The conclusion we must ascertain is that Americans want our government to focus on a better America for The People regardless of the issue, whether it is the economy, secure borders, illegal immigration, mass deportation, or respect on the world stage. The American people want the country to provide everyone an opportunity to pursue their ideal of the American Dream within the confines of the Constitution and morality. In the words of the great American John Quincy Adams, “We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Our Constitution is made for a moral and religious people… it is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Steven Mosley:

What a surprise and welcomed victory for school choice, border security and energy independence. If the new Trump administration fulfills these promises, it truly will Make America Great Again.

J. Philip Clay:

It finally feels like morning again in America. With renewed energy after a historic Trump victory, more Americans are embracing new opportunities. Together, we’re rebuilding the American Dream and looking forward to a brighter future for all.

Melanie Collette:

I’m encouraged we are turning the page back to safer communities, job creation, and preservation of cherished freedoms we once enjoyed.

Dr. Gregory Parker:

Millions of Americans voted to return Donald Trump and common sense to the White House. Americans voted to return to a vibrant economy, to take boys out of girls’ restrooms and to remove gender insanity from schools.

George E. Williams:

First of all, the new Trump administration needs to resume drilling for oil, which the Harris and Biden administration undermined upon their being sworn into office. Secondly, Trump should close down the southern border until the wall is completed. Lastly, order the deportation of all illegals who are here and caught committing any criminal activity. These are the most urgent actions that should be dealt with immediately as the Trump administration executes its commonsense policy platform.

Rev. David Lowery, Jr.:

Today the United States starts a new era of freedom, just as the colonies did when they freed themselves from the tyrannical Britain. President-elect Trump garnered at least 25% of the votes of black people in Chicago. Now it’s time for conservatives to unify and rally around cities like Chicago and New York to help those in black communities become resourceful and create economic wealth so they can become self-sufficient and independent. President Trump, bring the American Dream back to the American people, so that we can make this country great again!

