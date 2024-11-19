19 Nov 2024 Horace Cooper: Too Many American Lives Have Been Destroyed By Illegal Immigration
“The sheer number of immigrants has put enormous strains on social services, school systems, health care systems, law enforcement agencies, housing markets and job markets.”
In our recent publication, “What Immigration Policy Means to Black America,” ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network painted a bleak picture of how illegal immigration has disproportionately hurt black Americans.
On Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper joined host Sean Hannity and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to talk about how the Biden administration’s open-border policies have only exacerbated the problem:
Too many Americans find their children can’t get the kind of educational care [they need] because the schools are accommodating people that are not supposed to be here. Programs designed to assist Americans — whether it’s housing, even alcoholism — you can’t get in because people that aren’t supposed to be here are [accessing those resources instead].
And then to add insult to injury, they come in and they prey on our people. You absolutely see the faces of people who would never have had their lives destroyed if it had not been for the open-border policy of this administration….
Shame on these progressives that want to pretend that the problem is that we’re gonna be disrupting too many people that came to this country. They never should’ve crossed the border.