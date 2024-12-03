By Pardoning Hunter Biden, President Biden Flips Off American Citizens

While presidents commonly make generous use of their pardoning power in the waning days of their administrations, President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter strikes our Project 21 ambassadors as particularly egregious. They note that this pardon is hypocritical and sets a dangerous precedent, especially in cases of executive-level corruption.

Project 21 Ambassador Emery McClendon:

President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter even though he and his press secretary repeatedly said that he wouldn’t pardon a family member. In light of this blatant reversal, can we believe anything that this president or his administration have said over the last four years (e.g. Donald Trump is a Nazi, MAGA is a cult, our border is secure, and parents are terrorists for standing up for their children’s rights)? Joe Biden has proven that he is not a man whose word should be taken seriously. The crimes that Hunter is alleged to have committed are serious; no average person would have been given a blanket pardon for committing the same crimes.

Project 21 Director of Membership Development Donna Jackson:

Joe Biden pardoned his son for the same charges that so many black men are sitting in prison for today. Through his crime bill and economic policies, Lock-Him-Up Joe Biden has destroyed so many black families, while he saves his own. This is clearly an injustice.

Project 21 Ambassador Richard Holt:

The Hunter Biden pardon is another glaring example of how America has gone from a shining city on a hill to a third-rate banana republic. It’s a completely normal thing to see, and not a surprise at all, when a powerful family that uses their influence for personal gain protects their own from justice while weaponizing the courts against its opponents. The elites simply live by different rules than everyone else and are entirely above the law. American justice and politics are broken, rigged and beyond the bounds of any sense of fairness. Lady Liberty is dead and rotting in her grave.

Project 21 Ambassador P Rae Easley:

As a parent, I believe that the president did what he was supposed to do and that’s protect his child. However, it is an affront to the American people to renege on the promise to not pardon his son. His parting message to America is that people ARE above the law if their parents are politicians. That’s a dangerous precedent to set for the American people.

Project 21 Ambassador Steven Perry:

The fact that the president pardoned his son speaks volumes about an America that we didn’t expect to see. Many African Americans who didn’t get pardons wish they had a president for a father. What’s ironic is that these leaders suggest that America is fair, but in their actions do unfair things.

Project 21 Ambassador Kathleen Wells:

The notion that Hunter’s prosecutions were politically motivated, and Trump’s were not, defies logic. Most Americans now realize that the legacy media is no more than a tool of the Deep State — providing cover for our corrupt political establishment. (Note: Kathleen will be discussing this further on NewstalkSTL’s Vic Porcelli Show 12/4 at 10:41am ET.)

While this should not come as a surprise, this still smacks of impropriety. While there is nothing in the Constitution to prevent these actions, it gives the average citizen the perception that equal justice under the law only applies if you have an executive-level relative, which is not a good look for a citizenry screaming for transparency and equal treatment.

President Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter for engaging in egregious criminal acts is nothing short of insulting, both to American citizens and to those who have engaged in similar criminal behavior but are currently serving prison time. This is the most blatant example of hypocrisy and arrogance I’ve ever seen from a president.

Project 21 Ambassador Melanie Collette:

It’s honestly no surprise to see this happening. Whether it’s the border crisis, the shaky economy, or questions about Biden’s mental acuity, the pattern is clear: gaslighting the public and then acting as if everything is fine. To believe that President Biden would do anything but pardon Hunter is extremely gullible. Moves like this are precisely why so many Americans voted this administration out in November.

Project 21 Ambassador Craig DeLuz:

In a startling display of hypocrisy, President Joe Biden has opted to grant a blanket pardon to his son Hunter Biden, a move that not only raises eyebrows but also exemplifies a broader inconsistency in the Democratic narrative regarding justice and fairness. For a party that often decries the shortcomings of our legal framework and accuses our justice system of being biased against the underprivileged, this action reveals a fundamental contradiction. It raises the question: Are these arguments about justice genuinely rooted in concern for equity, or are they merely a façade for privilege? The implications of this pardon extend beyond mere familial favoritism; they also serve to obscure serious allegations surrounding potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and the more insidious specter of influence peddling. While the Biden administration condemns the very system it simultaneously exploits, we must ask why rules that govern accountability and transparency seem to dissolve when applied to the privileged few.

Project 21 Ambassador DawnMarie A. Boursiquot:

The American people value honesty and a reasonable understanding of accountability. Many anticipated that Joe Biden would pardon his son, Hunter, despite his statements to the contrary. This expectation stemmed primarily from the fact that he is Biden’s son. There was little hope that Biden would choose to do the right thing by having Hunter take responsibility for his actions, especially considering the legal convictions connected to him, as well as the evidence suggesting that the Biden family benefited from Hunter’s conduct. This pardon illustrates how those in power often leverage their influence for personal gain, leaving the American people feeling underserved and without relief. It highlights a broader issue regarding power dynamics and double standards—what is deemed acceptable for one individual may not be acceptable for another. The rule of law appears to apply only to a select few. For these reasons, all charges against President-elect Trump should be dismissed.

As an ordinary citizen, I understand the outrage many people feel regarding the Hunter Biden pardon. I believe President Biden should not have addressed questions about his son’s federal charges; instead he should have concentrated on his campaign. Initially he stated that he would not pardon his son, but he later changed his mind. This shift has led many Americans to question his honesty and integrity.

Project 21 Ambassador Brandon Brice:

The president is wrong for this pardon. It suggests to the American voter that there is a two-way system of justice in Washington.

