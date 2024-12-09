On the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told guest host Tammy Bruce and fellow panelist Rep. Ronny Jackson that former President Barack Obama missed his opportunity to move our nation forward, and should now step out of the spotlight.

He said:

Dr. Seuss has a book just for the former president. It’s Marvin K. Mooney Please Go Now.

His leadership wasted the opportunity to demonstrate, not just to Americans, as we talk neighbor to neighbor about what’s possible in America, but to the world, what’s possible in America.

Instead, he divided us. Instead, he misruled us. Instead, he lied to us. [PolitiFact] called it “The Lie of the Year“: “If you like your plan, you can keep it. If you like your doctor, you can keep it.”

He’s the first president in 100 years when running for reelection who got fewer votes than he did the first time. He was already on his way out, and after 2012 every time he has shown up, he hasn’t helped anybody….

One of the biggest complaints that I have about him as president is that he had an opportunity to say to every person, whether you were in rural parts of the country, whether you were in the inner city; black, white or brown; he had the ability to say to them: “Look at me! Look at what’s possible in America! If you apply yourself, you can achieve.”

He did NOT say that. Instead, he said, “Oh, they’re holding you back. They’re never gonna give you a chance.”

That’s why I wrote my book predicting that black Americans were not going to stay on the Democrat progressive plantation. Guess what? This election came. They didn’t.