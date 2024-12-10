Bitcoin Shareholder Activism Begins: Investors Ask Microsoft to Consider Investing in Bitcoin as a Hedge Against Inflation

Washington, D.C. — Today, shareholder activists with the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP) will present Microsoft shareholders with a proposal (Proposal 5) – the first of its kind – asking the company to consider adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet.

MicroStrategy Chairman and popular Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor will present the proposal on FEP’s behalf at Microsoft’s annual shareholder meeting, which will be held virtually today at 8:30am PT. Saylor shared the presentation with his millions of followers last week on X (Twitter), and then discussed it on CNBC and Fox News, building more momentum for today’s vote.

Proposal 5 requests that the Board of Directors consider diversifying their balance sheets with assets that appreciate more than bonds, even if those assets are more volatile in the short-term. In its supporting statement, FEP argues that Bitcoin is an excellent – if not the best – hedge against inflation, while corporate bond yields are less than the true inflation rate. Companies should not risk shareholder value by ignoring Bitcoin altogether. At a minimum, companies should evaluate the benefits of holding some percentage of assets in Bitcoin.

Advancing the adoption of Bitcoin fits squarely within FEP’s focus of getting corporations out of politics and back to generating revenue for their shareholders. Currently, almost every corporation in America – including Microsoft – is failing to adequately address the massive problem of corporate assets losing value due to inflation. As the most inflation-proof asset on Earth, Bitcoin can fix this.

Additionally, the concept of free enterprise generally requires tamper-proof, stable money that’s not easily manipulated by the whims of politicians. In short, enterprise with a government-issued currency can never truly be free enterprise.

FEP, the original and premier opponent of the woke takeover of American corporate life, aims to push corporations to respect their fiduciary obligations and to stay out of political and social engineering. More information about this proposal can be found in FEP’s mobile and web app, ProxyNavigator.

