26 Dec 2024 Black Conservatives Share Their Hopes for 2025
As we prepare to say hello to 2025 and a new Trump administration, we’ve asked ambassadors with our Project 21 black leadership network to share their policy hopes for the new year.
I’m excitedly anticipating Trump’s tax-cut campaign that promises the elimination of taxes on tips, overtime pay and Social Security benefits. Allowing Americans to keep more of their own money will be a tremendous boost to freedom and prosperity. Also, extending Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act beyond 2025 is a must.
On the other side of that same coin, drastically reducing government spending is a necessity that will reduce inflation and soar the U.S. economy to new heights.
The past four years have been extremely damaging and destructive under the Biden administration’s progressive policies and ideology.
There are numerous policies I desire to see implemented, including national school choice, protecting women and girls from men in sports and private spaces, fairness in the justice system, ending taxpayer funding of abortion and gender transition surgeries, religious liberty, making America healthy again, removing porn from school libraries and more.
However, the primary function of government is the protection of its people. Therefore, the policies I desire most are a closed border, expeditious deportations, enforcement and prosecution of all crimes, ridding the nation of Chinese-owned farmland, protecting our water supply/electric grids/nuclear plants/military installations, and peace through strength by resolving American entanglement in foreign wars.
Immigration policy is the most substantial for me. Black Americans should be front and center on the immigration issue, given the history going back to the 1800’s and the data. Mass immigration and illegal aliens have always adversely impacted black America economically, suppressing wages and replacing workers.
Black Americans need to be guided by this lesson from history: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Too many black Americans today fail to understand how similar today’s conditions are to those during previous waves of mass immigration.
With the election of President Trump to a second term, the oppressive aura in which the nation was shrouded appears to be lifting and there are several steps being discussed to ensure and renew the health, safety and well-being of the nation.
The newly created DOGE indicates they will defund Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in the nation. Doing so may slow Planned Parenthood’s targeting, which is having a genocidal impact on the black community.
Trump’s “border czar” nominee pledges to deport millions of the illegals the previous administration imported in what I believe was an effort to mask the success of the eugenicists’ population-control initiatives. The nation, and especially the black community, are no longer having enough children to replace themselves.
In a time when too many of our children are leaving school unable to read, write and think critically, I welcome President Trump’s pledge to eliminate the Department of Education. The promotion of school choice may have an especially resounding impact on communities of color, where the children have been trapped in failing schools that tend to indoctrinate rather than educate.
Finally, the championing of opportunity zones that have proven to be successful will continue the economic restoration of black neighborhoods.
The initiative I look forward to the most is reducing the cost of living for average Americans so they can live with dignity.
The attack on fossil fuels and the encouragement of illegal immigration overwhelmed our economy and caused the American people to live at the lowest standard of living ever experienced in their lifetime.
We look forward to a return of commonsense policies that benefit all Americans, especially the working class.
The current administration, by implementing policies that have been proven over time to lack common sense, has devastated the lives of so many Americans who were already struggling to enhance their quality of life.
As an educator by profession, I am especially interested in the policy initiative to drastically reduce or eliminate the size and scope of the Department of Education. The generational devastation and impact of the department will take decades to correct, and this may have been done with intent by our own government.
Anyone who has observed Tom Homan in action has got to be excited knowing he will be shutting down our border and restoring sanity to our immigration policy.
On the healthcare front, I have worked closely with Bobby Kennedy. His preventative healthcare agenda and focus on commonsense, data-driven measures will revolutionize how we manage our health.
I served with Pam Bondi when I was Attorney General for Indiana and she was Attorney General for Florida. She’s a real prosecutor with the street credibility to clean house at DOJ. Pam will take politics and lawfare out of DOJ and restore integrity to the federal law-enforcement system.
The policy I’m excited about this coming year is education.
When President Trump ends the Department of Education, it will be important that states are ready to take on more responsibility and manage a larger budget.
I’d also like to see stronger school choice policies enacted.
As I examine President Trump’s historic victory, I am looking forward to seeing several policy initiatives that directly address anti-pedophilia and anti-sexual grooming/perversion toward children. As an individual who supports healthy families and societies, I believe that these two areas of cultural relevance and importance would represent the most pro-religion initiative that we have seen in recent history.
President Trump overwhelmingly turned the tide in his favor politically when he uncovered his opponent’s covert push of more LGBTQ initiatives, such as the transgendering of children and our military personnel, the widespread acceptance of pedophilia as a sexual orientation, the forced use of pronouns, allowing men to participate in women’s sports, and other culturally inappropriate mores that directly impact Americans’ freedom to practice their religion. These worldviews and practices are not just unchristian because they force one to accept lies and deception, but they are destructive to human flourishing when America is on the decline and dying. We cannot accept or allow the proliferation of varying degrees of sexual perversion if we are to thrive as a nation.
This issue is also a matter of international concern and importance — and I believe President Trump will prioritize it — because America has been exporting and trying to fast track this ideology and worldview internationally, causing considerable hostility abroad in Russia and in Africa. Many nations do not want to accept pedophilia, sexual perversion and the sexual grooming of their children, and they are actively and aggressively pushing back against this. If we are to maintain mutually beneficial relationships with other nations, it would be incumbent upon us to retreat from this push and revert to biological norms that have been universally accepted as proper and right through all of antiquity.