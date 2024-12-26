Black Conservatives Share Their Hopes for 2025

As we prepare to say hello to 2025 and a new Trump administration, we’ve asked ambassadors with our Project 21 black leadership network to share their policy hopes for the new year.

Mike Hill:

I’m excitedly anticipating Trump’s tax-cut campaign that promises the elimination of taxes on tips, overtime pay and Social Security benefits. Allowing Americans to keep more of their own money will be a tremendous boost to freedom and prosperity. Also, extending Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act beyond 2025 is a must. On the other side of that same coin, drastically reducing government spending is a necessity that will reduce inflation and soar the U.S. economy to new heights.

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver:

The past four years have been extremely damaging and destructive under the Biden administration’s progressive policies and ideology. There are numerous policies I desire to see implemented, including national school choice, protecting women and girls from men in sports and private spaces, fairness in the justice system, ending taxpayer funding of abortion and gender transition surgeries, religious liberty, making America healthy again, removing porn from school libraries and more. However, the primary function of government is the protection of its people. Therefore, the policies I desire most are a closed border, expeditious deportations, enforcement and prosecution of all crimes, ridding the nation of Chinese-owned farmland, protecting our water supply/electric grids/nuclear plants/military installations, and peace through strength by resolving American entanglement in foreign wars.

Kathleen Wells:

Immigration policy is the most substantial for me. Black Americans should be front and center on the immigration issue, given the history going back to the 1800’s and the data. Mass immigration and illegal aliens have always adversely impacted black America economically, suppressing wages and replacing workers. Black Americans need to be guided by this lesson from history: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Too many black Americans today fail to understand how similar today’s conditions are to those during previous waves of mass immigration.

Catherine Davis:

With the election of President Trump to a second term, the oppressive aura in which the nation was shrouded appears to be lifting and there are several steps being discussed to ensure and renew the health, safety and well-being of the nation. The newly created DOGE indicates they will defund Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in the nation. Doing so may slow Planned Parenthood’s targeting, which is having a genocidal impact on the black community. Trump’s “border czar” nominee pledges to deport millions of the illegals the previous administration imported in what I believe was an effort to mask the success of the eugenicists’ population-control initiatives. The nation, and especially the black community, are no longer having enough children to replace themselves. In a time when too many of our children are leaving school unable to read, write and think critically, I welcome President Trump’s pledge to eliminate the Department of Education. The promotion of school choice may have an especially resounding impact on communities of color, where the children have been trapped in failing schools that tend to indoctrinate rather than educate. Finally, the championing of opportunity zones that have proven to be successful will continue the economic restoration of black neighborhoods.

Donna Jackson:

The initiative I look forward to the most is reducing the cost of living for average Americans so they can live with dignity. The attack on fossil fuels and the encouragement of illegal immigration overwhelmed our economy and caused the American people to live at the lowest standard of living ever experienced in their lifetime. We look forward to a return of commonsense policies that benefit all Americans, especially the working class.

Terris Todd:

The current administration, by implementing policies that have been proven over time to lack common sense, has devastated the lives of so many Americans who were already struggling to enhance their quality of life.