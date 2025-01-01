On the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told host Kellyanne Conway and fellow panelists Doug Schoen and Morgan Ortagus that the media failed the American people and even the American Founders by not being honest about the mental decline of President Joe Biden:

Kellyanne, I’m gonna have to quote from Casablanca: I’m shocked — shocked! — there’s gambling in this casino.

Mainstream media covered up for some of the most significant decline in mental confidence that we have seen in a critical place.

Our Founders would be turning over in their graves because they wanted the First Amendment to hold our leaders accountable. Instead, they have become cheerleaders.