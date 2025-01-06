Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper is eager to watch the incoming Trump administration roll back the perverse tolerance (and even celebration) of crime in America.

On the day President Biden commuted the sentences of 37 individuals on death row, and days after a Saturday Night Live audience erupted in cheers over the mention of accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione, Horace appeared on the Fox News Channel program “Hannity.”

Horace told guest host Kellyanne Conway and fellow panelist Sara Carter:

We’re not holding people accountable enough.

If you don’t like what your insurance company is doing, if you don’t like what your bank is doing, we as Americans want to send this clear signal: You do not kill people over these kinds of disputes.

If you’re riding on the subway, you don’t light up someone and watch them burn.

We absolutely need Donald Trump and others who recognize that the crimewave that we are experiencing must stop. Progressives have been green-lighting this, and it’s no surprise that during a show like Saturday Night Live, otherwise seemingly-normal people would cheer at the name of a brutal, vicious killer.

The best thing we could do is — as rapidly as possible — figure out how to have [Mangione’s] trial and move him to the execution chamber so he can be buried under the jail….

Accountability is coming.

This president, Mr. Biden, just said to some of the most vicious, bloodthirsty killers on death row that he was going to let them live out their life and have taxpayers pay for them.

The incoming president is sending a different signal: You will not rape, you will not maim, you will not murder. You will not go to an elementary school and drop off cocaine or crack or other things. On the campaign trail, Donald Trump said if you are delivering hard-core drugs to children, you ought to get the death penalty, and I agree.

The problem in this country is not that we execute too many people. The problem is, most people never believe that there will be accountability.

Thank God that Donald Trump is coming in, and he is going to return us to a world where people understand, just as Sara said: You got a dispute with your insurance company? Handle it in court.

There’s no killing. There’s no lighting up people on the subway. We absolutely as a society must eradicate it. And I call on the New York Times, I call on MSNBC and a number of these liberal propaganda agents to stop normalizing this behavior.