Stefan Padfield: DEI Is the Problem

“In light of recent research finding that ‘DEI may escalate workplace hostility and racial bias,’ [Paolo] Gaudiano’s claim that anti-DEI activists seek to foment anger and polarization appears to be pure projection,” writes Free Enterprise Project Executive Director Stefan Padfield in a response to Gaudiano’s Forbes piece.

“It is the DEI industrial complex that sows division in the name of inclusion,” Stefan writes at RealClearMarkets. “[T]he truth is that DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs are the real problem, and anti-DEI activists are the ones speaking truth to power.”

Read Stefan’s commentary below.

In a recent Forbes article, Paolo Gaudiano asserted that my employer, the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR), and other “anti-DEI activists,” purposely “aim to … foment anger and polarization among white people.” (You’ll note that the link is to an archived version of the Gaudiano piece, as Forbes took the piece down after I contacted them about publishing our reply. Having thus washed their hands of the piece – after countless people read it – Forbes declined to publish this reply.)

In addition to this defamatory smear, Gaudiano also attempted to convince readers to join him in a reality-defying echo chamber when he claimed that: “Describing DEI as having a discriminatory agenda is absurd ….” However, the truth is that DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs are the real problem, and anti-DEI activists are the ones speaking truth to power.

Let’s start with the claim that anti-DEI activists like NCPPR aim to “foment anger and polarization among white people.” Obviously, we know what we aim to do, and that is simply to warn institutions of the risks inherent in opening their doors to the divisive and value-destroying Trojan horse of DEI. We are very clear about that in all our related shareholder proposals, in which we provide the requisite supporting evidence (more on that below). In fact, I have personally been warning about that since 2020. In light of recent research finding that “DEI may escalate workplace hostility and racial bias,” Gaudiano’s claim that anti-DEI activists seek to foment anger and polarization appears to be pure projection. It is the DEI industrial complex that sows division in the name of inclusion.

On the assertion that it’s “absurd” to describe DEI as having a discriminatory agenda, Gaudiano has apparently memory-holed the inconvenient truth that one of DEI’s most esteemed gurus, Ibram X. Kendi, is renowned for having asserted that the “only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.”