Christopher Arps: Equity vs. Excellence: How Modern Education Policies Are Failing Students

It’s no secret that our schools — and our children — are in trouble. Recent studies reveal that student performance has continued to plummet while the Biden administration has spent more than $100 million focusing on DEI, restorative justice, and social and emotional learning.

In a commentary published at RedState, Project 21’s Christopher Arps explains why “emphasizing non-academic initiatives may divert schools from their core mission: educating students in the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”

Over the last few decades, America’s education system has profoundly changed, influenced by cultural shifts and federal policies. While these hopefully well-intentioned efforts have sought to address equity and inclusion, the outcomes of these initiatives reveal significant pitfalls that demand scrutiny.

A recent report by Parents Defending Education (PDE) sheds light on the scope of these efforts. The Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) allocated over $100 million in grants to support programs like restorative justice practices (RJP), social and emotional learning (SEL), and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across 946 school districts.

While these programs aim to improve school environments and address disparities, the results raise critical questions about their effectiveness, unintended consequences, and impact on core academic priorities.

Restorative justice practices replace traditional punitive measures like suspensions with dialogue-driven conflict resolution. The goal is admirable: reduce disciplinary disparities and create a more equitable environment. Yet, in practice, RJP often falters.

The inconsistency in implementing restorative practices undermines their intended impact. Teachers frequently report feeling unsupported when dealing with persistent misbehavior, as these practices can blur the lines of authority. Worse, replacing traditional discipline with restorative measures can embolden disruptive students, reducing the deterrence for poor behavior and jeopardizing classroom safety.

For victims of bullying or aggression, restorative justice can also place an emotional burden. These practices often require victims to confront their aggressors in mediated sessions, potentially causing discomfort or re-traumatization. While fostering accountability is vital, forcing victims into such encounters can harm those the system is meant to protect.

Social and emotional learning (SEL) focuses on developing students’ emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills, often at the expense of academic instruction. With declining test scores nationwide, critics argue that schools cannot afford to divert time from essential subjects like math, science, and reading.

The recent Wall Street Journal analysis reveals a sobering reality: student performance in key academic areas has plummeted since 2019. Girls, in particular, have seen troubling declines in math and science, erasing years of progress. While significant in fostering emotional well-being, SEL risks exacerbating this decline by consuming instructional time better spent on foundational subjects.

DEI initiatives aim to create inclusive environments by addressing historical inequities. However, their implementation often sparks controversy. Critics contend that DEI programs can promote specific political ideologies, alienating families with differing perspectives and polarizing communities.

Financially, DEI can strain school budgets. These initiatives frequently involve hiring consultants, conducting training sessions, and creating administrative positions—costly endeavors that redirect resources from addressing urgent academic challenges, such as learning loss from the pandemic.

The emphasis on equity sometimes leads to significant changes in merit-based policies. Advanced programs for high-achieving students are often scaled back or eliminated to ensure equitable access, a move critics argue lowers academic standards and limits opportunities for gifted learners. Efforts to redress historical inequities risk unintentionally marginalizing majority-group students, further dividing communities instead of uniting them.

These shifts in priorities—restorative justice, SEL, and DEI—come amid a broader crisis in American education. Academic performance is declining at alarming rates. Boys now consistently outperform girls in math, reversing decades of near parity, while reading scores for both genders have fallen. Science scores, critical for a future workforce in STEM fields, are also in freefall.

These trends suggest that emphasizing non-academic initiatives may divert schools from their core mission: educating students in the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. While addressing equity and inclusion is essential, it must not come at the expense of academic excellence or safety in the classroom.

Transparency is equally critical. Parents deserve a seat at the table in shaping school policies and curricula, particularly when such initiatives touch on sensitive cultural or political topics. Excluding families from these discussions only deepens mistrust and fuels polarization.

Project 21 Ambassador Christopher Arps is a managing partner with the public affairs and communications consulting firm Red Tail Strategies, LLC. He’s the co-founder of Move-On-Up.org and President of Americans for Citizen Voting (ACV), a 501(c)(4) dedicated to the belief that only citizens should vote in our local, state, and national elections. He’s also the afternoon drive co-host of The Tim Jones and Chris Arps Show on NewstalkSTL 101.9 & 94.1. This commentary first appeared at RedState.