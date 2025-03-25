Project 21 to Participate in Powerful Discussion on Black Family Decline

On March 25, Project 21 will participate in a powerful livestream event marking the 60th anniversary of the Moynihan Report: The Case for National Action. Hosted by TakeCharge, this unfiltered conversation will explore the decline of the black family and what must be done to rebuild it.

Moderated by Project 21 Ambassador Kendall Qualls and Sheila Qualls, the panel features national voices from law, business, clergy, military, and more—diving into urgent questions:

Why have Moynihan’s warnings gone ignored for 60 years?

How have government policies contributed to family breakdown?

What solutions can strengthen Black families today?

Kendall Qualls, founder of TakeCharge and a Project 21 Ambassador, leads the organization’s mission to promote shared American values and the idea that opportunity is available to all—regardless of race or background.

📺 Watch Live:

The Crisis of the Black Family

March 25, 2025

8:00–9:15 PM (ET)

7:00–8:15 PM (CT)