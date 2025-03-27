Black Voters Cheer Trump’s Election Integrity Executive Order

This week President Trump signed an executive order to strengthen election integrity in the United States. Voters in federal elections must now show proof of citizenship, a requirement applauded by ambassadors of our Project 21 black leadership network.

In the recent publication “What Election Reform Means for Black America,” Project 21 explained why voter ID laws are essential for election security, and why they should be especially valued by black voters:

We believe voter ID laws are necessary to ensure the integrity of our elections and to ensure black Americans have confidence in them…. [W]e believe that the left’s obsession with watering down, or completely eliminating, voter ID requirements doesn’t just enable Election Day fraud in black communities. The practice also illuminates the left’s rank hypocrisy. California, New York, Oregon and the District of Columbia do not have voter ID requirements, yet during the COVID-19 pandemic, all of these jurisdictions, in one form or another, mandated that people show proof of vaccination (also known as vaccine passports) before being admitted to certain public buildings. If minority voters are supposedly disenfranchised by “racist” voter ID requirements, why aren’t they also protected from equally discriminatory vaccine passports? In truth, the only people benefitting from vaccine passports and the lack of voter ID requirements are those already in power, whose twin goals of dependency and control allow them to pursue contradictory policies simultaneously without the blink of an eye.

In fact, no matter what the self-anointed benefactors of black communities (many of them white) claim, a 2021 Rasmussen report found that 69% of black voters said that voters should be required to show photo identification before being allowed to vote.

Project 21 ambassadors are responding favorably to President Trump’s executive order:

Priscilla Rahn:

President Trump’s executive order to enhance election integrity is a crucial step towards restoring confidence in our democratic process. By enforcing stricter citizenship verification and ensuring uniform standards across states, this order safeguards the fundamental principle that only eligible citizens should participate in elections, which strengthens the legitimacy of the vote and prevents fraud. Far from being exclusionary, it seeks to ensure fairness by holding all voters to the same high standards, regardless of race or background. With greater transparency, accountability and security in the election process, this order addresses the growing concerns about fraud, errors and foreign interference, promoting trust and fairness for all voters. Ensuring that every legal vote counts is the cornerstone of any healthy democracy, and these reforms will protect the integrity of our elections, ultimately benefiting every American citizen, regardless of their race or political affiliation.

Kendall Qualls:

President Trump’s executive order on election integrity is long overdue. Despite the old and worn-out claims of the NAACP and Democrat sock puppets, black Americans are not having the voting rights threatened.

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver:

March 25th, 2025, was yet another day to celebrate with President Donald J. Trump. Our president delivered on his promise to secure federal elections in the United States. In short, President Trump directed the federal Election Assistance Commission to ensure documentary proof of United States citizenship is provided to register and subsequently vote in federal elections. As an election integrity expert in Michigan, I’ve observed liberal ideologues in many states successfully removing voting protections that secure our sacred elections. Michigan was the outlier in 2024 as Kamala Harris won all “no voter identification” states but the Great Lakes state. The lax voter laws are intentional, and in Michigan, these laws resulted in a Chinese foreign national casting a ballot in the 2024 presidential election. A Chinese man voted and later attempted to retrieve his ballot. America needs election integrity. Unless a foreign national or illegal alien “confesses or turns themselves in,” it is not known how many illegal ballots are cast. Like clockwork, liberals are already using black Americans as pawns against secure elections. According to liberal officials, black voter registrants are not able to secure and provide the requisite identification, let alone citizenship documents. This attempt to water down voting on the backs of “black voters” is insulting, demeaning and racially inappropriate. These liberals even suggest naturalized citizens will somehow misplace their citizenship documents that will prevent them from registering to vote. Voter identification must be the minimum requirement for voting, and proof of identity, age, residency and now citizenship must be the minimum requirements for registering to vote. I wholeheartedly support President Trump and his executive order on election integrity. #PromisesMadePromisesKept

Brandon Brice:

It’s simple. If you need identification to drive a vehicle, enter any corporate or state building, or even borrow a book from a library, then proof of citizenship should be required to vote for our elected leaders. Proof of identification when voting is common sense. Anything else is corruption.

Terris Todd: