Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has been widely condemned this week for mocking Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s usage of a wheelchair — well, widely except within her own party.

On the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist Mark Penn that Crockett is indicative of a larger issue:

The radicals in the left are greatly harming their party.

Ms. Crockett is literally skyrocketing to seniority within the party, and yet what are we witnessing as the American people watch? We face a $36 trillion debt explosion, and she stands there with what I would think sounds like some kind of Marxist minstrel show instead of actually taking seriously the problems that America faces.

I moved to Texas shortly after the Covid experience occurred, and Governor Abbott has been doing an amazing job. A remarkable job. So mockery of him and all of that seems to really run in the face of everything that we were told by the left about their sensitivity, about their concern for people, etc.

It just shows: At the end of the day, if you don’t endorse their radical policies, they don’t care about being polite and they don’t care about civil discourse….

When I was a kid, often the left pretended to be moderate and mainstream as a way of getting elected. They said things like: “The era of Big Government is over.” Then when they got in, they started doing things like gays in the military and taking over the healthcare and then the American people responded.

This is the first time I’ve ever seen after a loss where they said, “Oh, the problem is we just weren’t crazy enough!”

It’s not gonna be the 2028 election where this gets fixed. They’re headed in a direction where it could be well into the ’30s before we see the left offer up viable ideas that can end up getting the majority in this country.