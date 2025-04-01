Horace Cooper: California Is No Longer Where Dreams Come True, But Where Dreams Go to Die

“In my lifetime, California has changed from an amazing, remarkable place where people go to to live out their dreams to now a place where dreams go to die,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper said on the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity.”

In a discussion with guest host Jason Chaffetz and “CaliFailure” author Steve Hilton, Horace said of the once-Golden State: