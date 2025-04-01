Horace Cooper Steve Hilton Jason Chaffetz

01 Apr 2025 Horace Cooper: California Is No Longer Where Dreams Come True, But Where Dreams Go to Die

“In my lifetime, California has changed from an amazing, remarkable place where people go to to live out their dreams to now a place where dreams go to die,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper said on the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity.”

In a discussion with guest host Jason Chaffetz and “CaliFailure” author Steve Hilton, Horace said of the once-Golden State:

It can’t get any worse. I mean, every bad choice!  Real estate policy, minimum wage policy, growth policy, government size policy. Every wrong choice appears to have been embraced.

At some point, what keeps going up — these progressive crazy ideas — eventually must come down.

I believe it’s time. And I think Californians are fed up. They’re tired of all of the poor decisions that they’ve watched. And hopefully we’re gonna begin seeing soon — maybe as soon as 2026 — the sort of change that needs to happen.

California is too beautiful and too wonderful of a place to be destroyed the way that it has by progressives.



