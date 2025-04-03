Join Our Team! The Free Enterprise Project is Hiring

Do you believe, as Milton Friedman said, that the social responsibility of business is to increase its profits? If so, we may have a job for you. Our Free Enterprise Project (FEP) — the original and premier opponent of the woke takeover of American corporate life — is hiring an associate.

Our Talent Market posting has more:

The National Center’s Free Enterprise Project is seeking to grow its team with an energetic, self-directed and movement-oriented candidate to fill the role of FEP Associate. The new team member will work with the FEP and larger National Center teams to defeat the capture of American corporations and related institutions by the hard-left, and to ensure that center/right interests are fully represented throughout American business. This person will aid in returning business to performing their work and generating profits for shareholders while remaining neutral about political and social issues not directly related to the companies’ bottom lines. The candidate will focus on FEP shareholder activism in particular. This will include media and public engagement (written, audio/video and live appearances), development and writing of shareholder proposals, guidance to shareholders, developments in the field and other modes of activism, direction of grassroots efforts and related activities. The ideal candidate will have experience – whether in work or in school – with research projects (particularly legal research and writing), have excellent writing abilities and will be excited to fill a role that combines these skills with public interaction and exposure. The candidate will already have an interest in assisting FEP’s efforts to roll back the left-wing capture of much of corporate America, and will be eager to learn more about what’s happening in corporate executive suites.

For more information, or to apply, please do so from the Talent Market website.