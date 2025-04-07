07 Apr 2025 Horace Cooper: AOC in the Senate Would Be Another Example of the Left Going Completely Crazy
If U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) challenged U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer in his 2028 primary, she would likely win, new polling indicates.
Not only that, “it will be so fast, so impressive, and just another sign of the depths that this once-mighty party has fallen,” says Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper.
During a segment on Fox News’ “Hannity,” which was also covered by The Daily Caller, Horace told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist Miranda Devine:
When you’re having a problem at your house because you don’t like what the electrician is doing, you don’t bring in an arsonist.
I’m certainly no fan of Chuck Schumer, but the progressives should keep in mind that you shouldn’t go completely crazy. Mark Halperin said a week before the November election that it was very likely — if trends demonstrated where they were headed — that we would see the kind of mental health issues that we’re observing.
In America, there are psychotropic drugs that are amazing and could stop you from scratching up every Tesla that you see. And also from going from so much of the party supporting high tariffs, to voting almost unanimously with Rand Paul to not have tariffs in Canada.
This insanity hurts the party, and it makes it difficult for the American people to trust that there’s anybody there that can lead.
Putting AOC in charge in the Senate would just be the last example of going completely and totally crazy. They seem to have lost their minds.