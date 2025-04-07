Horace Cooper: AOC in the Senate Would Be Another Example of the Left Going Completely Crazy

If U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) challenged U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer in his 2028 primary, she would likely win, new polling indicates.

Not only that, “it will be so fast, so impressive, and just another sign of the depths that this once-mighty party has fallen,” says Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper.

During a segment on Fox News’ “Hannity,” which was also covered by The Daily Caller, Horace told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist Miranda Devine: