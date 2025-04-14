Horace Cooper: Jasmine Crockett and AOC Seem To Be The Future (and Doom) of Their Party

With radicals like Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) stealing the spotlight from others in their party, Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper warns that the party itself is in deep trouble.

On the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Horace told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist Mark Meadows that his response to some of Crockett’s recent blathering is “so much ignorance, so little time.”

Horace continued:

What we are watching, the American people, is a party disintegrating. In so many ways they are acting out. We’re headed toward, in 2026, one of the largest self-owns that has ever occurred. And by the way, it’s not just Jasmine Crockett. It’s not just AOC. You’ve got party members that haven’t been elected that are going all over the country and keying cars in their neighborhood. You’ve got this pitiful and sad rally that was held in the country where people had these little signs that were an ode to idiocy in how they expressed their thoughts. What this party should be doing is coming up with a plan, a vision, a direction that they can show the American people. Our Founders made this country a country of self-government. But you can’t let yourself get to the point where you have nothing to offer, because if you do, you lose and you go out of existence.

Two days later, Horace appeared on “Hannity” again and told Hannity and fellow panelist Miranda Devine: