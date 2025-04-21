Bonner Cohen: Happy Earth Day! (For the First Time Ever)

“For the first time since its inception in 1970, this Earth Day is truly worth celebrating,” says National Center Senior Fellow Bonner Cohen. “Why? Because the world is finally turning its back on the destructive agenda underpinning Earth Day and the broader green agenda that held the world in its grip for over half a century.

Bonner explains:

Denying people access to affordable and reliable energy in the name of combatting “climate change” condemned untold millions of the world’s poorest people to perpetual poverty. Global elites comfortably ensconced in bureaucracies, academia, boardrooms, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), Hollywood and elsewhere virtue-signaled their support for net-zero emissions and other schemes that imposed unbearable sacrifices on people who could least afford them.

“But the day of reckoning has come,” says Bonner.

“Ordinary people do not want to see the countryside blighted by wind turbines and solar arrays. Nor do they want to see marine life, seabirds and picturesque coastal waters and beaches threatened by industrial-scale (and notoriously inefficient) wind turbines,” he says.

“The demand for electricity, propelled by the demands of artificial intelligence, has led to a renewed focus on fossil fuels and nuclear power. Indeed, AI has been a black swan for politically fashionable renewable energy.

“Attempts by governments to force the driving public into electric vehicles (EVs) — cars that most people neither want nor can afford — threatens to wreck the automobile industry, putting hundreds of thousands of people out of work.

“In the United States, and even in Europe, these regressive policies are being rolled back. The climate cartel is being exposed for being the corrupt enterprise it has always been.”

On that optimistic note… HAPPY EARTH DAY 2025!