Horace Cooper: Leftists Refuse to Admit That They’re “As Popular As Scabies On a Cruise Ship”

Three times this past week, Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper appeared on Fox News primetime television to discuss how leftists are self-destructing and “eating their own.”

On “Hannity” tonight, Horace told guest host Jason Chaffetz and fellow panelist Mark Penn:

The real problem is there is no one prepared to stand up and say, “The emperor has no clothes.” They’re in favor of attacking law-enforcement. They’re in favor of putting boys in girls’ bathrooms. They are in favor of every crazy idea that you can ever imagine. Their leader — some wag called her “Occasional Cortex” — is the person most likely to head their party. Someone needs to stand up and have a Sister Souljah moment and say stop this craziness now…. The progressives are gonna take over the world’s oldest party and strangle it to death like they did in 1972, like they did in 1984. We’re gonna have to wait until we see surveys that show that the party is as popular as scabies on a cruise ship. That’s where they’re headed.

A week ago, Horace told “Hannity” host Sean Hannity that leftists are heading in the wrong direction:

They refuse to do the necessary work to understand what the American people are interested in. Every single thing that our president is doing to restore and revitalize our country and to encourage and uplift the middle class, their mission is: Let’s oppose that. And there aren’t that many people who endorse this opposition agenda, but apparently they’re gonna make up the Democrat party. So if your plan is a wife-beating illegal immigrant who is a member of MS-13 that’s gonna be your #1 poster child? Well, guess what? AOC is waiting for you with open arms. I don’t know that there’s that many other Americans who are though…. It’s been said that the left keep picking the 20 side of 80/20 issues…. When they decide to kick that side to the curb and stand up for the American people, they’re gonna have a fighting chance. But for now we all just need to get ready for AOC.

And last night, on “The Ingraham Angle,” Horace told guest host Brian Kilmeade and fellow panelist Alex Marlow: