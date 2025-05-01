Black Activists Counter Congressional Progressives’ Plan with Their Own “Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America”

Washington, D.C. – House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is not the first to propose a “blueprint for a better America.” Black conservatives have had one for years, and they hope congressional progressives will take it into account as they attempt to develop their own.

On Wednesday, in the wake of President Trump’s historic first 100 days, Jeffries delivered remarks intended to revitalize his progressive colleagues’ faltering agenda. He announced that, over the next 100 days, “House Democrats are going to lay out a blueprint for a better America. And you will see a vision for this country’s future that isn’t about Donald Trump.”

Jeffries’ agenda not only appears to ignore the will of the American people, but also fails to acknowledge the truths laid out in Project 21’s groundbreaking “Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America,” a comprehensive policy manual by black conservatives that was largely ignored by progressives when it was published in 2022.

Project 21’s Blueprint offers 56 actionable policy recommendations across eight primary issue areas, addressing topics ranging from criminal justice to education to election integrity to burdensome regulations to health care.

“The ‘Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America’ offers concrete recommendations – all of which rely on the strengths of America and values like faith, personal responsibility and free market solutions,” said David Ridenour, president of the National Center for Public Policy Research, which sponsors the Project 21 black leadership network. “The National Center is proud to stand up for black Americans who are increasingly disillusioned with the politics of division and are looking for a better way and solutions to solvable problems. If Congress were to embrace the recommendations in Project 21’s Blueprint, it would ensure that black Americans are able to reach their full potential and achieve the American Dream.”

“The Blueprint’s goal is solutions – not merely criticisms,” said Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper. “Offering innovative policies to lower the costs for college, encourage greater educational attainment for inner city youth and end the crime epidemic, the plan is far-reaching in scope. This document lays out a roadmap for true black empowerment – one of growth and hope and one that doesn’t rely on the old zero-sum game of forcing other groups to sacrifice. It is a must-read for Washington policymakers.”

“We challenge Congress to consider Project 21’s Blueprint before going off like rookies,” said Project 21 Director Terris Todd. “We’ve already given you the tools – now just do your job.”

“The ‘Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America’ paves the way toward a meaningful path to recovery,” said Project 21 Ambassador Emery McClendon. “It’s past time that we allow commonsense and a solid plan to guide us toward prosperity for all Americans.”

The “Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America” can be downloaded from the Project 21 website.