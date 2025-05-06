Horace Cooper Offers Advice to Leftists on the Verge of Collapse

Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper has appeared on Fox News’s primetime shows many times over the last few months, explaining in vivid detail how the left is teetering on the verge of collapse. Last week was no exception.

On Thursday’s edition of “Hannity,” Horace told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist Victor Davis Hanson:

The left is having a battle with the far left, and they’re circling the drain. I’ve got a couple of tips that I would offer for the oldest political party in the world. If you’d like to stay relevant: On a weekend day, don’t go to the Capitol and sit on the steps and play patty-cake. Do something significant like come up with an alternative budget that all of your members could gather and rally around. Stop advocating for putting boys in the girls’ shower. When it comes time for standing up for victims, don’t put Tren de Aragua gangster members on your bingo card. Instead, protect America. Figure out a way to support sheriffs and law enforcement. What this party is doing is killing itself.

The next evening, on “The Ingraham Angle,” Horace told host Laura Ingraham and fellow panelist Jon Justice:

This is really, really pitiful watching what the shell of the world‘s oldest political party looks like as it begins to collapse. Just this weekend, we had the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, some other House members and some senators sitting on the steps of the Capitol playing patty-cake, and singing songs off tune. Mark Halperin said last October that if the election returns looked like he said insiders were telling him, we were going to see the mental health decline of a large number of elites in Washington. Well, welcome to mental health decline.

Horace also said that he’s not surprised to see so many black Americans supporting President Trump: