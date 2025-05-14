Leftist leaders — who should be focused on developing a winning plan for next year’s midterms — are struggling to simply keep their party alive, says Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper.

On the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Horace told guest host Katie Pavlich and fellow panelist Mark Penn:

I want the American people to see with their own eyes how bad the world’s oldest political party has gotten.

I mean right now if it were a senior citizen, it would need some sort of emergency bracelet to carry around so the alarm would go off. And the alarm would be going off.

The nihilism that Mr. Hogg is pushing, the identity politics that Ms. Crockett is pushing, goes to the point: They don’t have a plan for lowering the cost of prescription drugs. They don’t have a plan for increasing the number of jobs in the community. They don’t have a plan to get the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

Young people, black people, middle class people, all Americans are looking at this party, and it’s a sad, sad situation.

And it appears the president has a different plan. He is going to deliver for the American people, and is expecting — and is likely to get his party — an increase in the off-year elections as a result.