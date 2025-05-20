Leftists have been in unmistakable free fall since the re-election of President Trump, but the suspicious timing of former President Biden’s recent cancer announcement suggests that the party’s problems have been under the surface for years.

Last night, on Fox News’s “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist Miranda Devine:

This is not an accidental diagnosis. I’m not a doctor; I’m just saying that the overwhelming consensus is that this ailment, this sickness, this cancer diagnosis has been around.

Now the question is: Has it been around for two years? Highly unlikely. Has it been around four years? Maybe more likely. Has it been around for six or eight years? Very likely. I mention that to say: Therefore, there are more people than just immediate family members and a personal physician who are aware of it.

This party — which I was on your program last week and I said they had to have the emergency rescue alert — well, the alarm has gone off. They’ve fallen and they can’t get up. And now we find out that someone has been digging a hole underneath the tomb where the body sits. That’s where their party is right now.

We’re going to have to find out who selected the senior cabinet officers when this man had his cognitive decline and his medical illness. All of these major decisions were likely being made by players who knew what was going on even before he ran for office.