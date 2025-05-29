Craig DeLuz: Supreme Court Case Highlights Clash Between Parental Rights, Indoctrination

“Parents are — and must remain — the primary educators of their children,” writes Project 21 Ambassador Craig DeLuz in a commentary syndicated through InsideSources.

Craig says a recent parental rights case before the U.S. Supreme Court “is not about retreating from progressive educational mandates; it is fundamentally a defense of First Amendment rights, a defense of parents’ rights to be parents.”

When parents enroll a child in a school, whether public or private, it should not be interpreted as a relinquishment of parental authority or the moral guidance essential to their upbringing. We must stand firm in defending parental rights against the encroaching ideologies of the education establishment.

In the education landscape, the tension between parental rights and school curricula has become a contentious battlefield. It is essential to recognize that parents are their children’s primary educators. When they send their children to school — public or private — they do not surrender their rights or responsibilities. Yet, the education establishment has been increasingly encroaching on this vital paradigm.

A case recently argued before the Supreme Court regarding Maryland parents’ rights to opt out of lessons that infringe upon their religious beliefs epitomizes this growing conflict. This is not about retreating from progressive educational mandates; it is fundamentally a defense of First Amendment rights, a defense of parents’ rights to be parents.

At the center of this controversy are the parents from Montgomery County, who assert a fundamental principle: the right to shield their children from exposure to sexual content that is inappropriate for their age while also steering their moral and ethical upbringing in alignment with their faith.

When the local school board decided to introduce a curriculum infused with LGBTQ+ themes — often embracing controversial discussions of human sexuality and gender identity — without regard for age appropriateness, and, crucially, without permitting parents the option to withdraw their children, it raised profound questions about the role of public education in a democratic society. In their quest for inclusivity, these educators have overlooked an essential truth: promoting inclusivity should never infringe upon parental rights and the deeply held convictions that guide their families.

This matter goes beyond mere exposure — it veers into indoctrination when children are repeatedly confronted with concepts that clash with family values. “I don’t think anybody can read that and say: Well, this is just telling children that there are occasions when men marry other men,” said Justice Samuel Alito. “It has a clear moral message, and it may be a good message. It’s just a message that a lot of religious people disagree with.”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett raised a crucial point, noting it is one thing to expose students to diverse ideas; it is quite another to present certain viewpoints as indisputable truths. By framing an ideology with the certainty of “this is the right view of the world,” educators risk indoctrination rather than enlightenment. This distinction is not merely academic but speaks to the essence of cultivating a truly informed citizenry.

Justice Elena Kagan expressed concern regarding the exposure of young children to certain materials in Montgomery County. “I, too, was struck by these young kids’ picture books and, on matters concerning sexuality, I suspect there are a lot of non-religious parents who weren’t all that thrilled about this,” she said.

Chief Justice John Roberts aptly questioned the practicality of expecting young children to compartmentalize their beliefs in the classroom. It is unreasonable to expect 5-year-olds, still forming their worldviews, to reconcile lessons that conflict fundamentally with the teachings they receive at home.

What lies at the heart of these debates is a moral disconnect between the values held by many Americans and those promoted by the educational establishment. While the majority rightly argue that material containing controversial sexual content should have no place in our children’s classrooms, the education establishment continues to tout the necessity of exposing children to such content under the guise of inclusivity. This disregards the legitimate values held by the wider community.

Highlighted in this case is a crucial truth: parents must resolutely maintain their right to direct their children’s education according to their values. This struggle is not simply a skirmish; it reflects a broader movement aimed at reshaping education by privileging a state-sanctioned narrative while marginalizing dissenting voices.

We must assert, without hesitation, that parents are — and must remain — the primary educators of their children. When parents enroll a child in a school, whether public or private, it should not be interpreted as a relinquishment of parental authority or the moral guidance essential to their upbringing. We must stand firm in defending parental rights against the encroaching ideologies of the education establishment.

Craig J. DeLuz is a Project 21 ambassador and hosts a daily news and commentary show called “The RUNDOWN.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.