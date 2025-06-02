United Resumes Flights to Israel After National Center Sues the Airline

Washington, D.C. — One day after the National Center for Public Policy Research sued United Airlines for effectively boycotting Israel, the airline announced it would resume flights between New York and Tel Aviv. This is the second time in 2025 that United has resumed flights between these cities shortly after legal action was taken by the National Center.

On Friday, the National Center filed an action in federal court to compel United Airlines to permit it to inspect its books and records, citing credible concerns that the airline’s suspension of Tel Aviv flights was driven by a variety of improper motives, including anti-Israel union pressure, in addition to the cited safety or business considerations.

On Saturday, United announced that it would resume flights from New York to Tel Aviv on June 5, after halting them last month when a ballistic missile from Yemen struck an area at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

“We submitted this request because there is reason to be concerned about possible destruction of United’s shareholder value by corporate decision-makers who may have been improperly influenced by a red-green alliance of antisemitic activists,” said Stefan Padfield, executive director of the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project.

“Although United attributed the original suspension and the restart decisions to its assessment of operational safety and consultation with the labor unions representing pilots and flight attendants, it’s notable that the National Center for Public Policy Research… had filed a lawsuit against United on May 30th,” wrote corporate law scholar Stephen Bainbridge on his blog, adding that “the United case raises some interesting issues relating to the strategic use of inspection rights to obtain substantive outcomes.”

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant,” added Rabbi Dr. Mark Goldfeder, Esq., in a post on X celebrating United’s reversal. Goldfeder is director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, which filed this action under Illinois’ corporate inspection statute on behalf of the National Center. “We’re not bringing conspiracy theories—we’re bringing receipts. Shareholders have a right to know whether United bowed to ideological pressure to join a silent boycott of Israel, especially in light of the economic impact.”

This is the second time this year that United has resumed flights to Tel Aviv from New York after the National Center took legal action against the airline. In February, United announced that it would resume the flight path after receiving a books and records request from the National Center related to United’s suspension of flights to Israel.

