Leftist leaders are starting to see the consequences of only looking out for themselves.

On the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told host Sean Hannity:

The left, the progressives, are the party of the deadbeat dad. They run up your credit cards. They don’t pay the rent. They don’t keep you safe. They don’t provide for your kids and your family, for your mother, your father.

They aren’t into it for you. They’re into it for themselves. They have picked their own priorities. When our president ran an ad that said, “she is for they/them, I am for you,” it captured in a crystal way what has been going on.

The deadbeat dads are now being observed by more and more Americans…. All of their people have the addictions of radical progressive views. They are unpopular, and as long as they stay in the room, that party is gonna stay unpopular.