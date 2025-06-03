Horace Cooper deadbeat dad

03 Jun 2025 Horace Cooper Compares Progressive Leaders to Deadbeat Dads

Posted at 16:01h in Featured, Project 21 by

Leftist leaders are starting to see the consequences of only looking out for themselves.

On the Fox News Channel program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told host Sean Hannity:

The left, the progressives, are the party of the deadbeat dad. They run up your credit cards. They don’t pay the rent. They don’t keep you safe. They don’t provide for your kids and your family, for your mother, your father.

They aren’t into it for you. They’re into it for themselves. They have picked their own priorities. When our president ran an ad that said, “she is for they/them, I am for you,” it captured in a crystal way what has been going on.

The deadbeat dads are now being observed by more and more Americans…. All of their people have the addictions of radical progressive views. They are unpopular, and as long as they stay in the room, that party is gonna stay unpopular.



The National Center for Public Policy Research is a communications and research foundation supportive of a strong national defense and dedicated to providing free market solutions to today’s public policy problems. We believe that the principles of a free market, individual liberty and personal responsibility provide the greatest hope for meeting the challenges facing America in the 21st century.