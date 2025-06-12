Fathers Essential for Black America’s Success

Black Conservatives Cite Fatherhood as Key Component in Economic Advancement, Overcoming Adversity

In recognition of Father’s Day, ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are speaking out about the important role of fathers, particularly in black families.

Project 21 ambassadors value strong families, entrepreneurial spirits and individual responsibility – ethics that have not traditionally been echoed by the American civil rights establishment. In this spirit, the ambassadors are crafting new initiatives to promote black fatherhood, which will help advance black opportunity right now and create prosperity to benefit future generations.

“Father’s Day reminds us that fatherhood is not just a role – it is a divine assignment,” said Project 21 Ambassador Emily D. Edwards, MSW. “In a time when stability is scarce and truth is often blurred, godly fathers anchor their families with prayer, discipline and love. A father’s quiet consistency can shape generations. We honor the men who choose integrity over ease and legacy over applause.”

“This is a generational crisis and we must find solutions to turn the ship. Strengthening fatherhood ties and creating public policy promoting the family must be a national priority,” wrote Project 21 Director of Coalitions and Outreach Terris Todd in a commentary for The Washington Stand. “Parenting young adults doesn’t eliminate life’s concerns, but there is a deep sense of peace that comes from watching your children embrace the values and principles you’ve instilled — responsibility, character and purpose. It’s a reassurance that your presence mattered and the years of investment were worth it.”

“We had something going for us that made us prosper under Jim Crow, under extreme racism, and that was strong families,” said Apostle Tommy E. Quick, a Project 21 ambassador and founder of Christian Families Against Destructive Decisions (CFADD), during a recent Project 21 membership meeting addressing fatherhood issues in black America. “Almost all households had a mother and father. Those mothers and fathers disciplined. They taught respect. They taught love. They taught a work ethic. And they taught that if we work hard, we could accomplish anything, do anything. And, in the midst of Jim Crow, in the midst of racism, we prospered and pulled ourselves up from slavery.”

“The greatest reparation the black community needs isn’t a government check; it’s the reparation of the family,” commented Project 21 Ambassador Jovani Patterson, drawing upon a priority for black liberals that eclipses their concern for fatherhood. “Without the restoration of the family unit, no amount of ‘reparations’ will fix what’s broken. It’s the family — not Congress — that passes down wealth. It’s the family that raises children with purpose, identity and discipline. It’s the family that creates stability, accountability and pride.”

“In 2023, we saw upwards of 47.5% of black children without fathers in the home. Good fathers promote stability, prosperity, morality and positive life outcomes for their families,” noted Project 21 Ambassador Dr. Linda Lee Tarver. “For example, Project 21 ambassadors include men who are extraordinary fathers and leaders who not only love their children but also advocate policies that advance the concept of ‘fatherhood’ and a better America for all children. I honor these great and amazing men on this Father’s Day.”

About

Project 21, a leading voice of black conservatives for over 25 years, is sponsored by the National Center for Public Policy Research. Its members have been quoted, interviewed or published over 50,000 times since the program was created in 1992. Contributions to the National Center are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated and may be earmarked exclusively for the use of Project 21.

Founded in 1982, the National Center for Public Policy Research is a non-partisan, free-market, independent conservative think-tank. Ninety-four percent of its support comes from some 60,000 individuals, less than four percent from foundations and less than two percent from corporations. Sign up for email updates here. Follow Project 21 on X at @Project21News for general announcements. To be alerted to upcoming media appearances by Project 21 members, follow our media appearances X account at @NCPPRMedia.