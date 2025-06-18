Black Leaders Celebrate Juneteenth’s Power to Inspire

Washington, D.C. – Juneteenth is a perfect opportunity to encourage community, self-improvement and American exceptionalism, say ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network.

For 26 years, long before President Joe Biden and a combination of combatant and craven politicians co-opted Juneteenth for political purposes, Project 21 ambassadors have commemorated the anniversary of the June 19, 1865 arrival of Union troops in Galveston, Texas, who came bearing news that the Civil War was over and that the Emancipation Proclamation had abolished slavery two and a half years earlier. Galveston’s former slave population called the anniversary of that day “Juneteenth,” and it became a motivating and stabilizing commemoration for black Texans experiencing the uncertainties associated with their newfound freedom and a full integration into American society. Over the years, the observance of Juneteenth in small-scale gatherings and governmental proclamations spread across the nation – focused on the importance of self-improvement and the value of community. In 2021, however, it was repackaged as a race-oriented “national independence day” federal holiday in the wake of the previous year’s George Floyd riots.

Four years after the transformation of Juneteenth from a simple celebration to a bank and mail holiday, Project 21 ambassadors advocate for a return to the true meaning of the holiday.

“Juneteenth is not only a holiday to celebrate the acknowledgment of the end to slavery, but also a time to celebrate those who had the courage and conviction to bring an end to the enslavement of others,” said Project 21 Director of Coalitions and Outreach Terris Todd. “As a result, black Americans continue to make major contributions to the greatness of our nation while also fighting on the front lines abroad to defend it.”

“Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of the promise of liberty fulfilled, thanks to President Abraham Lincoln’s leadership and the courage of those like Frederick Douglass who fought tirelessly for freedom,” said Project 21 Ambassador Priscilla Rahn. “As we honor this day, we celebrate the resilience of black Americans and the enduring strength of the American spirit to correct injustice and move toward a more perfect union.”

“When Union soldiers arrived with tidings of freedom and liberty, it unleashed a backlash to the evil of slavery,” said Project 21 Ambassador Angela Shadd Kittrell. “Our Juneteenth commemorations now are less about the atrocities of slavery and more about the resiliency of a nation that understands the fundamental truth that its greatness must be inextricably connected to its ongoing investment in liberty, justice and opportunity for all people.”

“Juneteenth is celebrated due to people not knowing they were free from slavery. To me, in a modern world afflicted with woke culture, we once again have people who don’t know they are free from slavery,” said Project 21 Ambassador Steven Perry. “When we talk about it, we only think of it from the lens of the antebellum south narrative and not from the post-civil rights narrative. Our people paid a very strong price to overcome the whims of slavery. Unfortunately, our forefathers’ descendants have forgotten that price they paid. America is a free nation. Although it’s not perfect, we all have the opportunity to break every generational issue that has been given to us. The choice is up to us.”

“Having experienced a life starting in poverty that progressed to prosperity, I understand the black community is in dire need of a Juneteenth 2.0 — a symbolic and practical call to free the descendants of slaves from the shackles of dependency crafted by failed progressive policies,” said Project 21 Ambassador Kendall Qualls. “The welfare dependency programs that the left ushered onto the national scene 60 years ago, and heavily promoted in black communities, have contributed to a cycle of generational poverty, academic disparities, fragmentation and the near extinction of the two-parent black family.”

“As a Project 21 ambassador, I honor Juneteenth as the day when the final announcement of freedom reached the descendants of Africa who were unjustly held in bondage in Texas — two years after freedom had already been declared. This delay reminds us that freedom withheld is still injustice endured,” said Project 21 Ambassador Tino Smith. “For me, Juneteenth is more than a celebration of emancipation. It is a declaration that the restoration of memory and identity is just as vital as the moment of liberation itself. When we reclaim who we truly are, we reclaim the future God has destined for us.”

“Juneteenth reminds us of the glorious day in 1865 when freedom was first announced to the enslaved in Galveston — foreshadowing liberty for all,” said Project 21 Ambassador Eric Wallace. “Yet our celebration is made complete by recalling that slavery’s legal death did not arrive until December 1865, when the 13th Amendment was ratified and ‘involuntary servitude’ was forever outlawed in the United States. Together, these milestones call us to cherish freedom — and to guard it vigilantly — for every generation.”

“Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of God’s justice and liberation, echoing the biblical themes of freedom from bondage and the dignity of all people created in His image,” said Project 21 Ambassador David Robinson. “It calls believers to celebrate the end of slavery while continuing to pursue reconciliation, righteousness and love for our neighbors.”

“Juneteenth, also referred to as ‘Emancipation Day,’ symbolizes a perceived freedom and equality for all,” said Project 21 Ambassador Brandon Brice. “Unfortunately, in many minority neighborhoods across the nation today, blacks may be free in the literal sense — but it’s impossible to celebrate our emancipation until we recognize that the culprit that enslaves us is the inability for so many Americans to access a quality education. Quality education and school choice are the civil rights issue of our time, and until we all address education to do what is right for our young people, we will remain trapped and enslaved in failing school districts across these United States.”

“There is much confusion — both willful and ignorant — about the meaning of Juneteenth, especially amongst those who should know better. Let us be clear: Juneteenth is not a rival to the Fourth of July, but its rightful companion,” said Project 21 Ambassador Ayesha Kreutz. “The Fourth of July proclaims the birth of American independence while Juneteenth celebrates the extension of that independence to those who were, for too long, unjustly excluded from its promises. Contrary to modern revisionism, it was largely the right — those familiar with our nation’s true history — who supported making Juneteenth a national holiday.”

“Juneteenth is a time to honor the past. But progress demands we don’t dwell in it. June 19th should serve as our annual audit—to assess where we are and measure real growth,” said Project 21 Ambassador TaChelle Lawson. “We owe it to ourselves and our ancestors to invest in talent, build infrastructure, and restore the black family. We don’t need handouts or apologies—we need accountability and a strategy.”

In the spirit of original Juneteenth goals, Project 21’s “Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America” offers 56 actionable policy recommendations across eight primary issue areas — addressing topics ranging from criminal justice to education to election integrity to burdensome regulations to health care. The Blueprint can be downloaded from the Project 21 website.