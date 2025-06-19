If the progressive Left that advocates for sanctuary cities “wasn’t a movement and these were individuals, clinicians would call this behavior ‘self harm,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper said on last night’s episode of Fox News’s “Hannity.”

Horace told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist Joe Concha:

New reports have come out showing that unemployment in the sanctuary city areas — the dark blue states — is higher than it is nationally, and that our public schools in those same places are performing far worse.

For as much as I can recall over the last 20 years, one of the few things that the blue states could claim is their schools performed better. Now we can see that this overcrowding, this destruction of social services by this invasion, has proved terribly devastating in our cities.

And millions of Americans are watching. They voted for Donald Trump precisely to stop this, to reverse this…. The challenge is that our friends on the left don’t appear to understand just how serious this problem is….

They are destroying their party, their efforts and their prospects. There is a rendezvous with destiny coming up and it’s called the 2026 elections.