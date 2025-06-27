Patrina Mosley: We’re All Being Harmed: An Environmental Look at Abortion

The abortion pill doesn’t just pose a risk to the mom and aborted baby, but also is contaminating our drinking water.

In a commentary published at the Sacramento Observer, Project 21 Ambassador Patrina Mosley says:

Where are these human remains going? Not just into pads, but into the toilet, ending up in our municipal water systems…. [The woman’s] decision is certainly not private and is totally invasive — because now hazardous remains laced with lethal drugs and hormones are in our water systems…. Wastewater facilities and recreational waters lack testing for the Mifeprex regime (RU-486 and misoprostol), which may harm other people and animals. Human remains contaminated with lethal pharmaceuticals that contain “endocrine disruptors” is a clear risk to us all.

Read Patrina’s entire commentary below.

A bombshell abortion pill study revealed that Mifeprex causes more harm than advertised. The latest study found adverse effects 22 times higher than the FDA’s approved label. FDA’s rushed clinical trials in 2000 lacked the data we now have from the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC). Nearly 11% of women experienced serious events within 45 days of a mifepristone abortion.

These results make sense when health professionals prescribe lethal drugs intended to kill the baby and sometimes claim the woman’s life.

But the abortion pill may be harming us all.

Abortion experts, like Planned Parenthood make you hunt down the practical details of having a chemical abortion that includes “sitting on a toilet” while its front facing videos neglect those hazardous details with graphics of bloody pads and encouraging hot baths and showers.

WebMD informs that clots and pregnancy tissue may be noticed, and bleeding can last for weeks.

Those “clots” and “tissue” are human remains and are called “signs that the pill is working.” But where are these human remains going? Not just into pads, but into the toilet, ending up in our municipal water systems.

Former Planned Parenthood manager Abby Johnson, subject of the biopic Unplanned , recounted her experience with the protocol.

“After several hours on the toilet, I desperately wanted to soak in the bathtub. I was hoping that would make me feel better… The cramps kept coming, but the water helped soothe them somewhat. I opened my eyes after 15 minutes and was horrified. My bathwater was bright red. It looked like I was sitting in the middle of a crime scene. And I guess it was… I had murdered my child… A blood clot the size of a lemon had fallen into my bath water. Was that my baby? I knew this huge clot was not going to go down the drain, so I reached down to pick it up. I was able to grasp the large clot with both hands and move it to the toilet.”

Courtney’s [last name omitted in the documentary] story is the same: “My cramps were very intense and painful,” she explained, “because my body was expelling my baby’s body. My baby was disposed of in a toilet. A toilet. In some ways, this abortion was even harder on me than the surgical abortion, because in this abortion I felt I had aided in the murder of my child. I didn’t just make the decision to let a doctor do it. It was actually me engaged in the process.”

Other testimonials can be found here where women tell their stories of seeing their children after taking the abortion pill and having to dispose of their remains down the drain.

Abortion has always been marketed as a private decision between a woman and her doctor, and moreover, the abortion pill as “less invasive,” becoming the go-to method, currently accounting for 63% of all abortions in the U.S. However, chemical abortions are incredibly painful, last for days to weeks, and are traumatic for women. For everyone else, their decision is certainly not private and is totally invasive — because now hazardous remains laced with lethal drugs and hormones are in our water systems. Do-it-yourself abortions are occurring in your cities, your neighborhoods, your condominiums and in your dorms.

With homes turned into abortion clinics, it’s time to think seriously about how the private choices of others can impact public health, particularly now, at a time when Americans have made it a voting priority to Make America Healthy Again. Our bodies are constantly stacking toxins voluntarily and involuntarily from the processed foods we consume, the geoengineering occurring in production chemicals in our environment, to the mandatory vaccinations that must not be questioned.

Under new HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., consolidation of agencies that includes Environmental Health will be brought under the Administration for a Healthy America (AHA) to help facilitate the priorities “of ending America’s epidemic of chronic illness by focusing on safe, wholesome food, clean water, and the elimination of environmental toxins.”

Students for Life of America has led efforts to highlight the potential environmental damage of chemical abortion pills in water systems through petitions to Congress and the FDA. Despite EPA guidelines for expired pharmaceuticals, wastewater facilities and recreational waters lack testing for the Mifeprex regime (RU-486 and misoprostol), which may harm other people and animals. Human remains contaminated with lethal pharmaceuticals that contain “endocrine disruptors” is a clear risk to us all.

How many times can your local water systems increase the chlorine before you feel like you’re drinking and bathing in pool water? Ultimately, this scenario is a lesson for us all: People’s “private” decisions always impact public policy. From a man wanting to put on a dress to a woman having an abortion in her bathroom, the effects of morality have a way of catching up with society.

This June, we celebrate twice over: the end of slavery (Juneteenth) and the overturning of Roe which extinguished over 60 million lives, including many black lives. Unfortunately, eugenicist and Planned Parenthood founder, Margaret Sanger, continues to have her vision fulfilled by disproportionately aborting black children at a rate five times higher than whites.

As noted by the black leadership network Project 21, Environmental Justice programs introduced by President Clinton in 1994 to address “disproportionately high and adverse human health or environmental effects of [their] programs… on minority populations and low-income populations,” have been co-opted by climate change activists as liberal officials and the EPA ignored warnings and neglected minority communities like Flint, Michigan.

Should marginalized communities be forced to deal with other potential hazards in their water? As long as chemical abortions occur, these questions must be addressed.

Project 21 Ambassador Patrina Mosley is the founder and principal at PPM Consulting, LLC, where she guides organizations, campaigns and policymakers in elevating women’s dignity issues with a special focus on the African-American community. This was originally published at the Sacramento Observer.