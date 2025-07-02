Biased CBS Broadcasts Lead Shareholders to Call for Viewpoint Protections at Paramount

Washington, D.C. — At today’s annual shareholder meeting of Paramount Global, parent company of CBS Broadcasting, a representative of the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP) will present a proposal questioning why diverse viewpoints and ideologies aren’t explicitly protected in the company’s Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) policy.

“There is ample evidence that individuals with conservative viewpoints may face discrimination at Paramount,” writes FEP in its supporting statement for Item 4, noting that “recent headlines also provide evidence of institutional bias,” especially regarding Paramount subsidiary CBS Broadcasting.

Item 4 requests that Paramount issue a public report detailing the potential risks associated with omitting “viewpoint” and “ideology” from its written EEO policy.

“We hope that in the process of compiling the requested report, Paramount recognizes areas in which it may be engaging in viewpoint discrimination, intentionally or unintentionally, and then endeavors to return to neutral rules of general applicability when it comes to viewpoint diversity in the workplace,” FEP Associate Bennett Nuss plans to say at today’s meeting.

In addition to asking shareholders to support Item 4, FEP has published an entire voting scorecard for Paramount shareholders as part of its Proxy Navigator voting guide, including these recommendations:

ITEM 1: Board of Directors Nominations – ABSTAIN

ITEM 2: Amendment and Restatement of the Company’s Amended and Restated Long-Term Incentive Plan – ABSTAIN

ITEM 3: The Amendment and Restatement of the Company’s 2015 Equity Plan for Outside Directors – ABSTAIN

ITEM 4: A Stockholder Proposal, if Properly Presented at the Annual Meeting, requesting that the Company issue a Report Detailing the Potential Risks Associated with Omitting “Viewpoint” and “Ideology” from our Equal Employment Opportunity Policy – FOR

