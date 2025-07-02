Black Conservatives Celebrate American Citizenship Obtained Correctly

As our nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, and as the Trump administration prepares to begin enforcing the president’s executive order ending birthright citizenship, ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are celebrating the enormous blessings that accompany United States citizenship obtained the right way.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with President Trump over courts that attempted to block him from enforcing his executive order ending birthright citizenship, a term adapted from the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution but then expanded and misconstrued beyond its original intention.

The 14th amendment, adopted in 1868, reversed a portion of the Dred Scott decision that denied American citizenship to African Americans, but has been applied more widely in recent decades to include children of immigrants, including those here illegally. The amendment’s Citizenship Clause states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Project 21’s ambassadors have long been vocal about how immigration policies affect black Americans, and agree with President Trump that it is time to return the 14th Amendment to its original purpose: protecting the rights of those who have pursued citizenship through the proper channels.

Terris Todd, Project 21’s Director of Coalitions and Outreach:

The recent decision made by the Supreme Court was not only another pivotal moment in our nation’s history, but a step in the right direction for our constitutional republic. The president and many others are correct in identifying that the language and spirit of our 14th Amendment to the Constitution are specific to ensuring former slaves and their descendants were granted full citizenship rights in our nation. Those opposing this truth do so because they recognize that their decades of abusing our immigration laws and trying to dismantle the Constitution altogether are coming to an end.

Brandon Brice, Project 21 Ambassador:

The Supreme Court’s decision that federal judges can no longer play politics by blocking government policies while those policies are being challenged in court moves the nation one step closer towards actually fixing America’s immigration dilemma. Birthright citizenship makes anyone born on American soil a United States citizen, including children born to undocumented parents. The practice began when Congress ratified the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which ensured former slaves became citizens. That amendment, which at the time focused on naturalizing enslaved people, should not apply to undocumented groups who voluntarily chose to enter the United States illegally.

Priscilla Rahn, Project 21 Ambassador:

The 14th Amendment was created to guarantee citizenship for my ancestors—formerly enslaved black Americans—and their descendants, protecting us from a painful history of exclusion. Today, birthright citizenship is being abused by illegal immigration through “anchor babies,” which creates challenges for our communities and laws. While the recent Supreme Court ruling stopped short of deciding the constitutional question, it limited courts’ ability to block President Trump’s birthright citizenship policy nationwide, meaning this critical issue will be decided in the months ahead.

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Project 21 Ambassador:

The 14th Amendment granted citizenship for children of slaves. The affirming language of “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” only applies to United States citizens. As a constitutional republic, our Constitution is the law of the land. It is good public policy to end “birth tourism,” “chain migration” and incentives to illegal immigration that drain our nation’s resources. Children of slaves brought in chains to America are not the same as criminal invaders who break into our country or overstay their visas or vacation in America with the intent to give birth.

Superintendent Dr. Ronald Gates, Project 21 Ambassador:

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to uphold President Trump’s authority marks a pivotal moment in restoring national sovereignty and securing our borders. By lifting the nationwide injunctions, the Court has affirmed the constitutional balance of power and the need for lawful governance in matters of citizenship. This ruling reflects a firm commitment to protecting the safety, stability and future of our great nation. SCOTUS made the right decision.

David Robinson, Project 21 Ambassador: